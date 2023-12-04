A two-car collision in Silver Spring after midnight on Monday led to three people being hospitalized, one suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Pete Piringer, spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS).

Around 12:15 a.m., MCFRS personnel responded to Old Columbia Pike near Musgrove Road for a traffic collision with entrapment, Piringer said. This was in a residential neighborhood in the Fairland area.

Three victims sustained trauma in the crash and were transported to a nearby hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and two with non-life-threatening injuries, Piringer said at 5:09 a.m.

Both cars were totaled in the incident, as shown in photos that Piringer posted. (~1215a) Old Columbia Pike near Musgrove Rd, collision, w/ entrapment, there were several injuries, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported 3 trauma patients, incl 1 Pri1 w/ LTI & 2 Pri2, NLTI. pic.twitter.com/cRKjgVo3S0 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 4, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

