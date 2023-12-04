A two-car collision in Silver Spring after midnight on Monday led to three people being hospitalized, one suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Pete Piringer, spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS).
Around 12:15 a.m., MCFRS personnel responded to Old Columbia Pike near Musgrove Road for a traffic collision with entrapment, Piringer said. This was in a residential neighborhood in the Fairland area.
Three victims sustained trauma in the crash and were transported to a nearby hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and two with non-life-threatening injuries, Piringer said at 5:09 a.m.
Both cars were totaled in the incident, as shown in photos that Piringer posted.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.