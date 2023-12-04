Andre R. Moore, 24, of Silver Spring was found guilty Dec. 1 by a jury of first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence for the 2021 murder of his roommate, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office. Court documents show that Moore got into an argument with Michael Sutton, 40, in the house they lived in together.

The shooting was caught on video by surveillance cameras inside the house which showed that during the argument, Moore shot Sutton in the back of the neck. State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in a statement that Moore used a ‘ghost gun’ in the killing. Moore faces life in prison and will be sentenced Feb. 22. [WUSA]

Thomas Edison High School cosmetology students open salon for fundraiser

Get a $20 haircut, waxing or manicure from cosmetology students at Thomas Edison High School of Technology in Silver Spring from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 6. The students are opening the Edison salon to the public to perform services such as haircuts, hot oil manicures, waxing, face makeup, blow dry, colored hair extensions and styling. Man sentenced to 35 years for assault, shooting at Clyde’s Restaurant in Chevy Chase

Proceeds from the event will go towards a SkillsUSA student competition, a flyer for the event stated. According to cosmetology teacher Leslie Garcia, the students are heading to states for the SkillsUSA competition and will compete against students in other counties in Maryland for a chance to compete at the National competition and represent the state.

“We have students competing for cosmetology (hair), esthetics, nails, barbering, action skills, customer service and extemporaneous speech,” Garcia said. “Think of this as the Olympics for Career and Technology Education. Students even earn gold, silver and bronze medals.” [The MoCo Show]

County Council considers $2 million grant for county’s migrant arrival center

The Montgomery County Council is considering the allocation of a more than $2.2 million grant directed to the Montgomery County Respite Center, which has its funding end on Dec. 31. The center opened in June 2022 in response to the influx of migrants into the Washington, D.C., region and offers short-term shelter, medical and food for arriving migrants.

Advertisement

The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy, Public Safety and Health and Human Services committees met on Friday to discuss the grant. The joint committee voted to send the issue to the full council for further discussion on Dec. 12. [My MCM]

Today’s weather:

Cloudy with a low of 40 degrees and a high of 50 degrees.

In case you missed it…

Inspector General finds MCPS principal engaged in misconduct, bullying

Advertisement

MoCo Politics, Part III: What Alsobrooks and Trone are saying about criminal justice reform and the death penalty

Developers, environmentalists voice thoughts on proposed energy standards