The 20th Montgomery County Council began the second year of its four-year term on Tuesday by electing Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) as its president, and Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) as its vice president. Both were 10-0 votes. Councilmember Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3) was absent.

Friedson has served as council vice president since December 2022 and has been on the council since December 2018. He chairs the planning, housing and parks committee and serves on the government operations and fiscal policy committee. He’s been a leader in the council on issues such as urban development, addressing hate crimes, climate protection, and transit and pedestrian safety. He represents the district that includes Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac.

“Gardez bien will not just be a county motto, it will be our guiding principle–guard well,” said Friedson, who accepted the position over Zoom due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Friedson said his priorities include accountability in educational investments, addressing and preventing hate and bias incidents, and increasing access to affordable housing.

“We will redouble our efforts to address our housing and climate crises to ensure our residents are healthy, housed and that everyone in our community has an opportunity to prosper,” Friedson said.



Stewart has served as a councilmember since December 2022 and previously was the mayor of Takoma Park. She is the chair of the government operations and fiscal policy committee and serves on the transportation and environment committee. Stewart was a leader in budget and tax discussions and compromises earlier in the session. She represents the district that includes Takoma Park, Silver Spring, Montgomery Hills, Kensington, Garrett Park, North Bethesda and parts of Chevy Chase.

The vice president presides over meetings in case the council president can’t attend. Council tradition also dictates that the vice president follows as council president the following year.

“I’m very much looking forward to this next year because we’ve already hit the ground running and have had a significant number of achievements,” Stewart said. “And it’s because we all do work together. We have a willingness to come together even when we disagree, to really listen to each other and to listen to our community and to collaborate and move forward.”

Friedson is replacing Evan Glass (D-At-large), who will remain on the body as a councilmember. Glass made history as the first openly LGBTQ+ council president.

In his outgoing remarks, Glass said he also was proud of the diversity of the current council, as well as their ability to get along and compromise.

“It is true that we’ve had spirited debates and received emotional testimony over this year, but we never devolved into an institution where rancor and acrimony rule unlike other legislative bodies,” Glass said.

Councilmember Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large) nominated Friedson as president, citing “his deep passion for supporting the most vulnerable communities.”

“Councilmember Friedson is not afraid and actually embraces speaking to people whom may differ from his opinion, and he makes better policy as a result of it,” Albornoz said. “He also takes time to build consensus among colleagues, and these are skills that will serve him well as our next council president.”



Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe (D-Dist. 2) nominated Stewart as vice president, noting Stewart’s leadership and experience.

“Councilmember Stewart came onto the council with a wealth of government knowledge and experience as the chair of the government operations committee,” Balcombe said. “She’s been a strong fiscal steward and has become an expert on our budget. We really needed that.”

Friedson will lead one council meeting on Dec. 12 prior to the council taking a month-long recess until Jan. 16.

