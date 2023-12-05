Former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is performing at The Fillmore in downtown Silver Spring on Dec. 17, the venue announced Monday. Tickets go on pre-sale Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Davidson was a popular member of the SNL cast from 2014 to 2022, in addition to appearing in movies and TV shows. He created the series Bupkis, which is currently running on the Peacock streaming network. He is a writer for and stars in the show, as well as executive producing it.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Montgomery County Police voice concern about lack of marijuana breathalyzer

Montgomery County police officers are sharing their challenges in testing whether someone is driving under the influence of marijuana, following Maryland legalizing recreational use of the drug this summer. Man sentenced to 65 years for fatal Rockville stabbing spree in 2022

“As far as admissibility goes, really, what we have are validated tests for alcohol impairment, and that’s essentially it,” Montgomery County police officer Jayme Derbyshire told members of the Montgomery County Council’s Public Safety Committee at a meeting Monday.

Derbyshire said there is no test for marijuana comparable to a Breathalyzer, also not a standard for “how high” a driver can be, whereas the state has strict and definable blood alcohol limits. She said this makes enforcement challenging.

[WTOP]

Maryland’s fatal car crashes rising

The Maryland Department of Transportation says the state is expected to record more than 600 deadly crashes this year, which is an increase from previous years.

In 2023 so far, there have been 544 fatal reported crashes across the state and 135 of those involved pedestrians. There were 522 fatal reported crashes in all of 2022.

[DC News Now]

Today’s weather

Cloudy with a high of 45 degrees

