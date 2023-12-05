A small town packed with plenty to do, Kensington is a favorite destination for those seeking a day of discovery. The community’s rich history dates to the late 19th century, when the B&O Railroad inaugurated its first train service to Montgomery County. Today, Kensington’s most impressive architectural marvel is the soaring Washington D.C. Temple, which towers high above the Capital Beltway. Beyond eclectic architecture, there’s Kensington’s plethora of newer treasures. Antiques stores, contemporary boutiques and eateries are nestled around leafy Kensington Park, and there are more restaurants, artisan studios and design shops just across Connecticut Avenue. Kensington may be best known as “Antique Row,” but a new brewery, food market and vibrant murals make this a lively and modern neighborhood.

Coming Up

At the bustling year-round Kensington Farmers Market at the town’s historic train station, shoppers find unique food items from local makers and a bounty of seasonal products. Look for handmade knives from Roaming Stone, Brazilian tamales from Vera’s Bakery, and plant-based food from Sexy Vegie. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. kensingtonfarmersmarket.org

The Kensington Christmas tree lighting features music, treats and Santa Claus at the Kensington Town Hall. 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3. explorekensington.com/farmers-market

One of Montgomery County’s top holiday attractions is the annual Washington D.C. Temple Festival of Lights, the wonderland of trees on the grounds of the Mormon temple. Along with more than 400,000 colorful lights, nativity scenes from around the world are on display, and there are a variety of live performances. Free. Dusk to 9 p.m. Nov. 30-Jan. 1. dctemple.org

Dress

Tennis and pickleball enthusiasts will especially love the neoprene tote bags at Pink Dot Styles, a preppy boutique that’s all about color. The owners cater to customers seeking casual, comfortable and local products. 3734 Howard Ave., pinkdotstyles.com

Play

When Sarah Renzi Sanders and Angie Meche Kilcullen teamed up to establish Girls Who Paint, the neighborhood notched a new place to immerse in art and fellowship. The owners are dedicated to showcasing work by fellow women artists. Girls Who Paint is also an Instagram-worthy headquarters for creating—check the website to sign up for a “Sip ’n Paint” party themed around a famous artist. 10419 Fawcett St., girlswhopaint.com

Dine

The newest entry into Kensington’s emerging dining scene: Artha Rini Indonesian Restaurant. Chef/owner Rini transitioned her popular catering service into a dine-in restaurant that serves authentic Indonesian cuisine in a casual setting. Look for such street food favorites as satay, rice platters, gado-gado salad with peanut sauce, and durian fruit shakes. Fresh local ingredients, combined with red pepper, kaffir lime leaves, curry powder and lemongrass impart richness to this aromatic cuisine. 10562 Metropolitan Ave., facebook.com/artharinicatering

Choose

Top cuts of meat and sustainably caught seafood are the main attractions at Kensington Market, which sells food of such high quality that local restaurants buy from the family-owned grocer. Inside the pristine cases are plenty of options, from signature crabcakes to filet mignon, along with prepared foods, such as flavorful sauces, imported cheeses and homemade pies. The staff can also prepare platters for your holiday party. 4215 Howard Ave., kensingtonmdmarket.com

Eat

The charcoal aroma from the fresh-cut oakwood tickles your nose, and your mouth begins to water. You’ve entered the inner sanctum of the beloved pizza joint owned by chef Frank Linn. Before Linn debuted Frankly…Pizza! in 2014, he cooked at top establishments in the region but felt Kensington needed a neighborhood restaurant. His idea was an instant hit, and Frankly…Pizza! remains a destination for excellent pies with red or white sauces. 10417 Armory Ave., franklypizza.com

Discover

The six spires and angel Moroni statue on the Washington D.C. Temple are visible for miles. In 1974, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated the iconic 288-foot-tall church of gleaming white marble, now the tallest and third-largest Mormon temple in America. Walk through the wooded grounds to enter the visitors center, where you can learn about the history of the religion and modern aspects of the church. 9900 Stoneybrook Drive, dctemple.org

Furnish

In need of some decor inspiration? Look no further than Tyler Whitmore Interiors, where Tyler Whitmore and Debbie Labonski have expertly rehabbed antiques and luxury furnishings to give them a contemporary look. The women stage homes for real estate clients, but in their showroom on Howard Avenue they sell distinctive pieces paired with elegant furniture. Open on weekends and by appointment. 4208-A Howard Ave., tylerwhitmoreinteriors.com

Drink

The popular BabyCat Brewery has been a welcome addition to the ’hood since opening in November 2022. A colorful mural finished with a cute kitten face (it’s the owner’s cat, Alice, painted by local artist Nicole Bourgea) now covers the outside of this former auto repair shop. The spacious outdoor patio has heat lamps, and the interior bar offers a view of the brewing area. The brewery hosts a roster of weekly events, from Trivia Wednesdays to a regular lineup of live music. 10241 Kensington Parkway, babycatbrewery.com

Shop

Kensington is known for its wide array of furniture and vintage stores, but there are a few that stand out. HomeWorks is a favorite thanks to the expert curation by Eva Jimenez and Anabel Hering, a mother-daughter duo who have an eye for eclectic and country-chic items you won’t see elsewhere. Among the delightful finds are Beatriz Ball melamine serveware and Nouvelle candles. 3740 Howard Ave., shophomeworks.com

Browse

The one-of-a-kind merchandise at Olive & Loom is inspired by the Mediterranean lifestyle, according to owner Ferzan Jaeger, a Turkish artist who imports luxury housewares and clothing. Stop in to see Jaeger and her daughter hand-dipping architectural candles that are almost too pretty to light. Her Turkish towels in rainbow colors are another find, along with colorful beaded jewelry. Jaeger also commissions artists to create her lovely beachwear and accessories. 10305 Kensington Parkway, oliveandloom.com

This story appears in the November/December issue of Bethesda Magazine.

