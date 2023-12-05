Scorpio Alexander Stanfield, 32, of an unknown address, was sentenced to 65 years in prison Friday for a 2022 stabbing spree in Rockville, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a release Monday.

On Sept. 3, 2022, around 9:55 p.m., Rockville City Police responded to the 700 block of Hungerford Drive in Rockville for a reported stabbing, according to charging documents.

When they arrived, officers found a man who was stabbed in the chest, and before he was transported to a nearby hospital, he pointed out the suspect who stabbed him to witnesses at the scene, charging documents said.

Police located Stanfield walking alone on a sidewalk on the 900 block of Hungerford Drive and arrested him, charging documents indicated.

According to charging documents, after Stanfield was arrested, officers investigated the scene and found another victim, Jonathan Moore, 35, who was in his vehicle and had stab wounds to the chest. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:46 p.m., charging documents said.

When Stanfield was taken into custody, he was holding a “hard plastic package/container that was in the shape of large kitchen-style knife blade,” but he did not have the knife in it, charging documents stated.

During an interview at the Montgomery County Police Headquarters, Stanfield admitted that he stabbed both victims with a kitchen-style knife he stole from a store. Then he discarded the knife when he heard the police arriving at the scene, charging documents indicated.

On May 22, Stanfield was convicted of first-degree assault for the non-fatal stabbing of an adult male, and on May 25, a separate jury convicted Stanfield of second-degree murder for the death of Moore.

Then, on Friday evening, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Maloney sentenced Stanfield to the maximum sentence for his crimes.

According to digital court records, Stanfield was represented by a public defender, and the Maryland Office of the Public Defender has declined to comment.

“This defendant is responsible for terrifying attacks, stabbing people at random on a Rockville Street. We are grateful to Assistant State’s Attorneys Lauren Turner and Gabriel Carrera for the successful prosecution of two separate jury trials,” said Lauren DeMarco, spokesperson for the State’s Attorney’s Office. “The judge has imposed the maximum sentence in this matter, which will ensure the defendant is not able to harm anyone else.”