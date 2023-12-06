This story, originally published at 2:13 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2023, was updated at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2023, to add more details about the incident and the man’s identity.

Christopher Lawrence, 37, was taken into custody after barricading himself in a fitting room in JC Penney at Westfield Wheaton Mall, Montgomery County Police said.

The JC Penney will remain closed for the rest of the day, according to police. Trial begins: Scientist alleges Chevy Chase research institution terminated her due to disability The barricaded suspect inside of JCPenney has been taken into custody. The store will be close for the remainder of the day.#MCPNews pic.twitter.com/0SoKVxhcd1 — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) December 6, 2023

Around 10:30 a.m., police said they responded to the JC Penney, located at 11160 Veirs Mill Rd. in Wheaton, for a report of a shoplifting in progress.

Police said that Lawrence was allegedly attempting to steal a watch from the JC Penney store and barricaded himself inside a fitting room, armed with a knife. He reportedly threatened officers with the knife, according to police.

The county police’s Emergency Response Team and negotiators were at the scene and tried to persuade Lawrence to exit the fitting room and turn himself in, police said. The store was then evacuated to allow officers to safely manage the incident, according to police.

Around 2:30 p.m., police said their SWAT team deployed pepper balls into the fitting room, and Lawrence was arrested without injury after a four-hour standoff.

Lawrence was evaluated by Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel and transported to the county’s Central Processing Unit, where he is expected to be charged with first-degree assault.

No officers or store employees were injured during the incident, police said.

Police said that the incident was contained in one area and there was no threat to the public. MCPD has responded to Wheaton Mall for a barricaded person inside of JC Penney. The store is being evacuated to allow officers to manage the incident. It is contained to the one area and there is no threat to the public. More information will be released when it is available. pic.twitter.com/6bQIGzLZDe Advertisement December 6, 2023

