On Tuesday the Montgomery County Board of Education approved the calendar for the 2024-2025 school year. The next school year will have 182 days of instruction, which is the typical amount of school days for traditional schools.

Montgomery County Public Schools has two different calendars: one for traditional schools and one for innovative schools. Innovative schools are part of the division of Title I schools and have and extended school year calendar with 25 more instructional days, according to the MCPS website.

Two MCPS schools fall under the “innovative” category: Arcola Elementary School and Roscoe R. Nix Elementary School, both located in Silver Spring. Their first day of school begins July 8. Federal court in Richmond to hear case on MCPS opt-out policy

Take a look at the 2024-2025 school year calendar for traditional schools at this link, and for innovative schools calendar at this link.

Some highlights of the new calendar:

For traditional schools: Students’ first day of school is Aug. 26 and the last day of school is June 13.

For innovative schools: The first day of school for students is July 8 and the last day of school is June 13.

Oct. 18 and June 6 are district-wide professional development days, which is day off from school for students allowing for further training and planning for teachers and staff.

There will be five early release days for traditional schools on Sept. 27, Nov. 25 and 26, Feb. 28 and June 13.

Winter break: Begins Dec. 21, 2024 and ends Jan. 1, 2025

Spring break: Begins April 12 and ends April 21

MCPS spokesperson Chris Cram said there were no significant differences between the 2023-2024 school year calendar and next school year’s calendar.

