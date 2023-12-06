It was 1911, and the talk of Montgomery County was Richard Allnutt, who sat in the county jail in Rockville waiting to go on trial for killing his sister with a pitchfork and permanently injuring his 80-year-old mother and her housemate in Dawsonville—all over a family squabble involving an inheritance.

Just like modern-day lovers of true crime, folks then were as riveted by the facts of the case as they were with the rumors. Some said Allnutt’s wife would serve him delicacies and visit him at the jail from Sunday morning to Monday night. Others said Allnutt’s family brought him furniture to make his incarceration more comfortable.

The crime and subsequent trial were documented in fine detail—not on social media or 24/7 newscasts, but in inches of text in The Washington Post. More than a century later, Jack Toomey, 70, has pored over the newspaper’s archives to self-publish Crime, Tragedy, and Catastrophe in Montgomery County, Maryland 1860 to 1960. Toomey, who took a reporter to the scene of the crime, writes that Allnutt’s case was “one of the most sensational murders of the era.”

At his trial, Allnutt’s defense essentially pleaded insanity. An alienist (an old-fashioned term for psychiatrist) testified that Allnutt suffered from paranoia, but a doctor from the State Lunacy Board deemed him sane, according to Toomey’s research. Allnutt was found guilty of

second-degree murder and served 20 years in the penitentiary. He died in 1932.

Toomey says it’s fascinating to look at how trials used to be carried out, what terms were used for mental illness and how the justice system worked a century ago.

He specifically notices a difference between the use of an insanity plea a century ago versus today.

“I think it was a lot more common than it is today,” Toomey says. “They would bring in alienists who would talk to the prisoner for like half an hour.”

Another difference: the length of a trial, he says.

“It wasn’t long back then. There wasn’t any such thing as a weeklong trial. It was more like two days,” Toomey says.

Toomey has a special interest in the justice system, having spent 26 years with the Montgomery County Police Department—10 as a patrol officer and 16 as a detective. He later wrote a weekly column for the police department’s alumni newsletter, choosing to highlight crimes that occurred 100 to 150 years ago since, he says, “they’re the easiest to write because there was so much coverage.”

For each crime, he says, there were several days of newspaper reports, which is less common today. He also has written stories about what he calls “obscure history” for The Monocacy Monocle print newspaper, which covers news from upper Montgomery and southern Frederick counties.

“There are 82 stories in this book,” Toomey says. “I have 82 more stories that I didn’t include in this.”

Among the more outlandish—but true—stories in Toomey’s book is the depiction of how holiday shopping could be just as unruly in December 1885 as it is today. When a man found out that the item he wanted to buy wasn’t in stock at a Poolesville store, he began arguing with the proprietor. The ensuing quarrel included the customer choking the proprietor, the proprietor hitting the customer in the head with an ice cutter and the customer gnawing off the end of one of the proprietor’s fingers.

The next day, the proprietor accepted the customer’s apology, and no charges were filed.

Perhaps the most high-profile story in the book is the tale of George Atzerodt, who was instructed by John Wilkes Booth to kill Vice President Andrew Johnson while Booth shot President Abraham Lincoln and another person stabbed Secretary of State William Seward. Atzerodt faltered, not carrying out his part of the plan, and escaped to Montgomery County along Frederick Road with help from an unwitting farmer named George Gaither.

Atzerodt spent a night at Clopper Mill before making his way to his cousin’s farm in Germantown, where soldiers caught up with him. He eventually was hanged for his role in the conspiracy.

The story might be mostly lost to history, paved over and built up, but there are little signs still standing—if one knows where to look. The farm is near what is now Northwest High School. The school is located at 13501 Richter Farm Road, which is named after Atzerodt’s cousin.

Toomey’s book, Crime, Tragedy, and Catastrophe in Montgomery County, Maryland 1860 to 1960, which he self-published through BookBaby in August, is for sale online as a paperback and e-book at Amazon and BookBaby.com.

This story appears in the November/December issue of Bethesda Magazine.