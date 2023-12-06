Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, is from Dec. 7-15 this year. Here are some events that community members who want to celebrate the holiday can attend in Montgomery County.

Kentlands Tree and Menorah Lighting

From 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, at the Kentlands Market Square, located at 40 Market St., community members can enjoy free family-friendly winter activities such as watching a holiday-themed concert and indulging in a hot chocolate bar. Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman will light the community menorah and Christmas tree.

Darnestown Menorah Lighting

At 5 p.m. Dec. 7 in Heritage Park, located at 14015 Darnestown Road in Gaithersburg, the Darnestown Civic Association is hosting a menorah lighting.

Kensington’s Annual Menorah Lighting

Kensington’s menorah lighting will take place Dec. 7 from 6-7 p.m. at the Kensington Town Hall, located at 3710 Mitchell St., and there will also be music and free treats available.

Menorah Firetruck and Car Parade

The Chabad of Bethesda is hosting a Hanukkah firetruck and car parade, starting at the Glen Echo Fire Department, located at 5920 Massachusetts Ave. in Bethesda, at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. There will be firetrucks, menorah-topped cars and Judah Macabee. The parade will make stops along the way to pass out free donuts, latkes and hot chocolate.

Young Adult Hanukkah Gathering

B’nai Israel, located at 6301 Montrose Road in Rockville, is hosting a free Hanukkah event for young adults from 7:30-9 p.m. on Dec. 7. Attendees will light the first candle of Hanukkah and make Shamash candles. They recommend that people bring their own Hanukkiahs if possible. There will be holiday-themed snacks to munch on during the celebration.

The event is open to young adults ages 21-35, and attendees can register on the event webpage.

Shabbat Shabbang: Hanukkah Edition

The Bender JCC of Greater Washington, located at 6125 Montrose Road in Rockville, is hosting a Shabbat Shabbang Hanukkah celebration on Dec. 8 from 5:30-7 p.m. The event will include a Shabbat dinner followed by a story time with author Ilan Stavans, who will present his book, The Mexican Dreidel, as part of the Lessans Family Literary Series.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children and can be purchased online.

Chabad Israeli Center of Rockville Chanukah celebration

At 4 p.m. Dec. 10, in the Rockville Town Square, located at 131 Gibbs St., the Chabad Israeli Center of Rockville is hosting its annual Hanukkah celebration. The free event includes Hanukkah crafts, menorah lighting, live music, donuts and latkes, fire juggling and ice skating.

Chanukah Firetruck Parade

The Chabad of Upper Montgomery County has organized a Dec. 11 firetruck parade where the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department will drive firetrucks adorned with menorahs throughout the area, stopping at numerous locations (posted on the website) to hand out free Hanukkah gift bags, play live music and showcase fire jugglers.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. at the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department Station 3 on Rt. 355 and end at 8 p.m. at the Simcha Educational Center, located at 15021 Dufief Mill Rd in Gaithersburg, where there will be a community menorah lighting and a Hanukkah party.

Community Menorah Lighting at RIO Washingtonian Center

From 6:30 to7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, clergy from Temple Beth Ami, Shaare Torah and Kol Shalom will gather with community members for a menorah lighting at 6 p.m. at the Lakefront Amphitheater near Guapos at the RIO Washingtonian Center in Gaithersburg.

Chanukah Wonderland

The Chabad of Upper Montgomery County is hosting a Chanukah Wonderland free event series at the Simcha Education Center, and includes activities, such as daily Hanukkah arts and crafts, a magic show, family games and a movie night. It started on Dec. 3 and will last until Dec. 14.

Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins

The Puppet Co. Playhouse, located at 7300 Macarthur Blvd. in Glen Echo, is putting on a special Hanukkah puppet show through Dec. 31.

The synopsis of the show is: “Hershel just wants to celebrate Hanukkah with the community, but the Queen and King of the Goblins have forbidden the lighting of the candles. Can Hershel save the day and lift the curse for this shtetl (village)? Recommended for ages 5+.”

The show started on Nov. 30 and will run until Dec. 31. The tickets are $15 per person, and kids under age 2 don’t need a ticket. The show times are available on the website.

