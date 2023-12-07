Dock of the Bay, a beer and wine store, located in the Holbrook Center in Gaithersburg, announced Saturday on Facebook that it has reopened following an arson spree on Sept. 17.

Fernando Herrera-Rivera, 23, of Gaithersburg was charged with six counts of arson for setting a police station, shops and eateries in the Gaithersburg area on fire.

El Savadoreno Latin Market, which is right next to Dock of the Bay, has not reopened yet after the fire. [The MoCo Show]

Lumber from 300-year-old Linden Oak Tree will be available at wood sale

Wood from the historic Linden Oak, the massive 300-year-old tree that stood in North Bethesda, will be on sale this weekend. Trial begins: Scientist alleges Chevy Chase research institution terminated her due to disability

The lumber will be available at the Montgomery County Department of Parks’ annual “Urban Wood Sale” from Dec. 9-10.

The historic tree was chopped down in July after an evaluation found its rotting trunk potentially made it hazardous. [WTOP]

Advertisement

Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center slated to open next year

The Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center is projected to open in early 2024, according to the Silver Spring and Takoma Park Community News.

The 120,000 square-foot building will be located at 1319 Apple Ave. and will have numerous amenities, including three pools, a community center, a fitness center, a gym, a social hall, a teaching kitchen, a basketball court, game rooms and a senior wellness center.

The center will also house the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

“We are pleased to be nearing the opening of this first-of-its-kind facility in Montgomery County,” said Director of Montgomery County Recreation Robin Riley. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather:

Partly cloudy with a high of 44 degrees.

In case you missed it…

Where to light the menorah and celebrate Hanukkah in Montgomery County

Advertisement

New true crime book tells historical tales of Montgomery County

MCPS adopts calendar for 2024-2025 school year

Related Stories