Each week, MoCo360 will select Shining Stars of the Week from Montgomery County public and private schools.

Here are some of the standouts from the week of Dec. 7:

Varsity Girls Basketball

Bethesda-Chevy Chase guard Anna Tercyak led the Barons to a 62 to 26 victory over the Rockville Rams on Dec. 5.

Tercyak scored 15 points on four of nine shooting (44-field goal percentage) including two of five on three pointers. Additionally, the senior collected two rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block.

Next up for Tercyak and the Barons is a clash at home against Poolesville Senior High School at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.

Ice Hockey

Our Lady of Good Counsel’s Billy Harrison scored five goals and seven assists for the week of Nov. 27 to Dec. 1.

Good Counsel junior Billy Harrison skates along the ice. Credit: Good Counsel

Harrison, a junior, collected two goals and four assists in the Falcons’ Nov. 28 game against Chantilly’s St. Paul the VI Panthers, a goal and an assist in the Nov. 29 game versus the DeMatha Stags of Hyattsville. On Dec. 1, Harrison added another two goals and two assists against Baltimore’s Calvert Hall Cardinals.

Other standouts for the week for the Olney school were juniors Gavin Senko (five goals, three assists) and Colby Bluestein (six assists). Good Counsel junior Gavin Senko (left) and Colby Bluestein were key in three big games during the week of Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 for the Olney school. Credit: Good Counsel

Varsity Boys Basketball

The Blake Bengals had a pair of standouts in its 78-63 victory over the Gaithersburg Trojans during its season opener on Dec. 5.

Nick Womack delivered 20 points on seven of 13 shooting from the field, and six of seven free throw attempts. Womack, a senior, also had five rebounds, five assists, five steals and two blocked shots. Blake senior Nick Womack soars for a dunk. Credit: Blake

Freshman Baba Oladotun scored 23 points on five of seven shooting, with three of five from three-point land and four of five from the free throw line. Additionally, Oladotun snagged seven rebounds and six assists. Blake freshman Baba Oladotun slams two of his 23 point against Gaithersburg in a 78-63 victory on Dec. 5. Credit: Blake

Next up for the Bengals is a road game in Gaithersburg against the Quince Orchard Cougars at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.

