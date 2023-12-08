Antisemitic graffiti was discovered Tuesday on the wall of a restroom stall at Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, according to a community letter sent out by Principal Elizabeth L. Thomas on Thursday.

“There is no place for any type of hate or bias in our school,” Thomas wrote in the letter.

The incident is the latest of a trend in antisemitism in Montgomery County Public Schools and the county at large. Before the Israel-Hamas war, the county had seen a 261% increase in antisemitic incidents over the course of 2022, according to the ADL. MoCo police report two homicides, including disabled man allegedly slain by relative

Since the Oct. 7 attack, the district has released two statements on the war — both beset by criticism — and seen antisemitic graffiti across elementary, middle and high schools. In addition, at least two teachers are on administrative leave over social media posts viewed as antisemitic.

According to the letter, a student saw an antisemitic statement depicted as graffiti, then researched its meaning and informed Quince Orchard administration about it Thursday morning. The letter and MCPS spokesperson Chris Cram did not provide details about what the statement said.

Thomas wrote that school employees removed the graffiti after they became aware of it. The school administration also notified the police and began an investigation into the incident, per the letter.

Cram did not immediately respond to questions about the incident and did not provide further comment beyond forwarding the community letter.

Montgomery County Police did not immediately respond to inquiries about the incident Friday afternoon.

“We want to make our school community aware of such incidents and reiterate that we do not condone such behavior and acts such as these are unacceptable,” the letter stated. “At Quince Orchard High School and in MCPS, we are committed to ensuring that our schools are safe welcoming, and inclusive places for ALL, which includes students and staff of all religious and ethnic backgrounds.”

Thomas wrote that students and staff at Quince Orchard deserve the right to feel valued, respected and supported in their faith and beliefs. She added that if a MCPS student or staff member is found responsible for the graffiti, they would face disciplinary actions in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding with MCPD and the MCPS student and employee codes of conduct.

Thomas also asked the school community for assistance in discussing with students about reporting to school administrators when they see or hear “threats of violence, drug use, hateful rhetoric, vandalism, bullying, intimidation, and/or harassment.”

She provided resources to parents and caregivers offering strategies and tools that can help them talk with their child about hate, violence and racial bias in the community.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

