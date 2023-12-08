Bethesda Row’s Paul Bakery and Terrain Cafe appear to have permanently closed this month.

Terrain Cafe, located at 7228 Woodmont Ave. inside Anthropologie & Co., served a variety of light fare, including cocktails, cheese boards, toast burgers and salmon.

“It is with great sadness that we permanently close the doors to Terrain Cafe in Bethesda, MD, effective November 29, 2023,” a statement on the cafe’s website read. “Thank you to our customers, neighbors, and employees for the years of support.”

The café’s parent company is URBN, which also owns Anthropologie. Montgomery County bill would establish crisis intervention teams for emergency response

The Terrain retail store in Anthropologie, which sells plants, decor, furniture and other nature-inspired items, remains open.

Originally opening in 2018, Terrain closed temporarily in the summer of 2020 during the height of COVID-19. It reopened again in August 2021 and had been open since then.

Its chocolate terrarium was feted as coolest dessert , and its burrata toast was honored among best new toasts of the town in the Best of Bethesda 2020 issue.

Paul Bakery, at 4760 Bethesda Ave. in the Flats at Bethesda Avenue apartments, has been part of a five-generation, family owned French bakery chain, with locations in close to 35 countries. The French eatery served breads, pastries, soups, sandwiches and quiche.

Photos of the papered-over windows appear in an item reporting on the closure that was published Monday on Robert Dyer @ Bethesda Row, which also first reported the Terrain Cafe closure.

Representatives for the eatery did not respond this week to an email request for comment.

The bakery opened in 2015 and was featured as “the best news for croissant lovers” for the Best of Bethesda 2016 issue.

