The Chabad of Olney’s giant menorah was vandalized Thursday afternoon leading up to the first night of Hanukkah, according to Montgomery County Police.

Around 4:30 p.m., police said they responded to the area of Georgia Avenue and Hines Road for a report of vandalism. There are no suspects in custody, according to police.

Police said that they have no more information at this time.

Devorah Stolik, co-director of the Chabad of Olney, posted on her Facebook that “minutes before Chanukah began, our menorah at Chabad was vandalized.”

In photos she posted, the menorah is shown to be tipped over and broken.

The menorah was able to be restored and lit for the first night of the Hanukkah.

She thanked community members for “stepping up to make sure the Menorah is back up and lit!!”

Stolik invited people to come to celebrate Hanukkah at the Chabad, located at 17320 Georgia Ave., on Monday and Tuesday and said that Montgomery County Police will provide security.

The Chabad is hosting a Hanukkah firetruck parade from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday and a Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

“The world still has pockets of darkness, but we fight with more light!! This Chanukah, shine your menorah and shine it strong, don’t be afraid!! Now more than ever the world needs our light!” Stolik said.

