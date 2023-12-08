Sgt. Patrick Kepp, whose legs were amputated after a driver intentionally struck him, wheeled himself out of the University of Maryland Medical Center’s R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center on Thursday.

As shown in a video posted on social media, doctors, nurses and first responders lined the halls as he left, and he smiled to greet them. He also shared a hug with his surgeon.

He was escorted in a motorcade by police to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda for physical rehabilitation. [NBC 4]

Red Line closed between Grosvenor and Shady Grove on Saturday, Sunday

WMATA’s Red Line trains will not be closed from the Grosvenor-Strathmore to Shady Grove stations on December 9 and 10. That includes the Rockville, Twinbrook and North Bethesda stations.

The shutdown is planned to allow Metro to lay down fiber-optic and radio cables. A shuttle bus will be available between stations and RideOn bus service at Twinbrook and Shady Grove will be affected. (MyMCMedia)

Real estate firm wants big redevelopment at Silver Spring site

South Carolina-based firm WRS Inc. hopes to redevelop the Amalgamated Transit Union’s international headquarters site in Silver Spring with new homes, shopping and restaurants.

WRS Inc. put the property under contract last summer with the hope of turning it into a “town center,” according to the Washington Business Journal. Proposed plans include 900 residential units.

The site, the location of the former AFL-CIO National Labor College, is located at 10000 New Hampshire Ave. (Washington Business Journal)

Today’s weather: In the 50s and mostly sunny

