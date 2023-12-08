A sign was unveiled on I-270 on Friday to honor Deputy Chief State Fire Marshal Sander Cohen, who was struck and killed by a vehicle six years ago to the day while he was helping with a crash.

Cohen, 33, of Germantown, was with the fire marshal’s office for nine years and was the regional commander for the northeast at the time of his death, state police said. He also served as a lieutenant with the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department (RVFD).

"He was doing what he loved, which was helping the citizens of Maryland," said his mother, Arlene Cohen.

Friday’s ceremony marked the six-year anniversary of his death, and a sign was placed on I-270 South between Falls Road and Montrose Road, the scene of the incident.

Around 11 a.m., a tarp was pulled off, revealing the large brown sign with Cohen’s name on it.

“It’s a pretty big way to recognize him, and one that everybody that lives here or is traveling through here can see as they come up the highway,” said RVFD Capt. Robert James (R.J.), one of Cohen’s friends.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal, Maryland State Police officers, RVFD and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel, and Cohen’s friends and family attended the ceremony.

A line of firetrucks, fire rescue vans and police cars lined the side of the road. Vehicles drove by as the event unfolded in the right two lanes and shoulder of I-270 South near the bridge.

Cohen’s friend, RVFD Capt. Casey King, who knew him for more than 10 years, said that he was a special person to many people.

“He was certainly a pillar in all of our lives,” King said. “We make sure that people know about his character, know about how he supported the people around him and continue to remember him, not only every year, but every day.”

On Dec. 8, 2017, FBI Special Agent Carlos Wolff struck a jersey barrier on I-270 South near Falls Road, blocking the interstate’s left lane. Cohen, who was off duty, pulled over to help. Cohen alerted authorities and turned on his emergency flashers, according to previous MoCo360 reporting.

Wolff and Cohen exited their vehicles and stood on the shoulder next to the left lane. A vehicle driven by Roberto A. Garza Palacios swerved to avoid the crash scene and it struck the two men.

The crash knocked both men over the jersey barrier into northbound traffic, where Cohen was struck by another vehicle. Cohen was pronounced dead at the scene, and Wolff was pronounced dead at Suburban Hospital.

Palacios was charged with negligent driving. Investigators determined that alcohol, drugs and speeding were not factors in the crash, state police said.

Cohen’s funeral was held on Dec. 14, 2017, at the B’nai Israel Congregation in North Bethesda. Hundreds of people attended, including then-Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Maryland State Fire Mashal Brian S. Geraci, and many of Cohen’s family, friends and colleagues.

Cohen was also honored at the National Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial Service on Oct. 7, 2018.

Brian Geraci said that he hopes that the sign reminds people of the state’s Move Over Law, which as of 2022, requires “motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals.”

“Hopefully people will slow down and move over because that’s what killed [Cohen].”

The event was emotional for many including RVFD Fire Chief Lazar, who said “I had a little bit of a tear in my eye.”

However, people also smiled and laughed as they reminisced about Cohen. His friends said that his sense of humor was one of his best attributes, with RVFD EMT Matt Frank saying he was a “jokester.” Lazar said “he’s the type of guy who would tease you in a loving way, and you’d be laughing right along with him.”

Wolff’s family, who said they have become close with Cohen’s family, also attended the ceremony.

“I wish that I had known [Cohen] because I have found out so much about him after this, just what a remarkable man he was, and the fact that he did stop for my husband,” said Wolff’s widow, Marla Ingram. “He didn’t have to. He was a good Samaritan, and I’m forever grateful.”

After the onsite honors, the RVFD and Office of the State Fire Marshal hosted a luncheon at the RVFD station at 380 Hungerford Drive.

Montgomery County Councilmember Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3) attended the luncheon and said that it is crucial that Cohen continues to be honored.

“Sander Cohen did so much for all of us,” Katz said. “It is hard to believe that it’s already six years [that] he’s not been with us. He is someone that literally dedicated his life to Montgomery County.”

