Montgomery County’s Vision Zero Plan is failing even with infrastructure improving upgrades being introduced and reduced speed limits due to driver misbehavior. Risky behavior changes for drivers that were emulated during the pandemic, which include violating traffic regulations and clown driving, continued afterward.

An increase in vehicle crash fatalities occurred during the 2020 pandemic, even with significantly reduced traffic and could have been avoided if the rules of the road were heeded, including ceasing prohibitive drag racing. Chabad of Olney’s menorah vandalized right before first night of Hanukkah

This trajectory of lost lives is ongoing and continued through 2022. Increased car safety enhancements have reduced driver and passenger collision fatalities in Montgomery County, but pedestrian and bicycle deaths and severe injuries are amplified. Speeding, failing to heed stop signs or crosswalks laden with pedestrians is ramped up especially around school zones, putting children at risk.

Roads can be reengineered, sidewalks can be added. Sensitized HALK signals can be installed, raised or colored crosswalks can be shortened. Speed limits can be reduced but unless drivers cease risky behaviors when driving, Vision Zero will not be achieved.

An adequate police force must enforce the rules of the road and yes, ticket violators.

Gail Landry of Gaithersburg is a member of the Maryland Sierra Club Natural Places Committee.

