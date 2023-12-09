This story appears in the 2023-2024 Insider’s Guide.
From the historic central business district known as “Olde Towne” to the newer planned neighborhoods that emphasize pedestrian-friendliness and community closeness, to the retail and restaurants at the Rio shopping center, Gaithersburg has a lot to offer. It’s a diverse community that provides an affordable alternative to Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac. Neighborhoods such as Crown and Kentlands are designed to offer a variety of housing and recreation within walking distance of bustling shops, restaurants and businesses. Gaithersburg is home to the National Institute of Standards and Technology and nearly two dozen biotech companies. Nearby, the Universities at Shady Grove in North Potomac is a draw for students and professionals. Over the past 50 years, North Potomac has transformed from farmland to a quiet suburban community.
Gaithersburg
- POPULATION: 69,657
- EDUCATION: High school graduate or higher: 88.4%, Bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.3%
- INCOME: Median household income: $98,089
- HOUSING: Median value of owner-occupied housing units: $427,400
- COMMUTE: Mean travel time to work: 32 minutes
- Source: U.S. Census Bureau
North Potomac
- POPULATION: 23,790
- EDUCATION: High school graduate
- or higher: 96.4%, Bachelor’s degree or higher: 76.6%
- INCOME: Median household income: $174,591
- HOUSING: Median value of owner-occupied housing units: $686,800
- COMMUTE: Mean travel time to work: 35.7 minutes
- Source: U.S. Census Bureau
“The diversity that you find [in Gaithersburg], in terms of people, culture,
approaches, restaurants, just the community is great. I’ve lived in other areas of the U.S. and I travel a lot for work, and here you can feel it, you can notice it, and it is really interesting. We have such a great asset in this city because of that.”
Yamil Hernandez, chief business officer of biotech company Exegi Pharma
#1: Gaithersburg: Most Diverse City in the U.S.
WalletHub in 2023
#2 North Potomac: Best Places to Live in Maryland
Niche.com in 2023
If MoCo360 keeps you informed, connected and inspired, circle up and join our community by becoming a member today. Your membership supports our community journalism and unlocks special benefits.