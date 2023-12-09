This story appears in the 2023-2024 Insider’s Guide. Chabad of Olney’s menorah vandalized right before first night of Hanukkah

From the historic central business district known as “Olde Towne” to the newer planned neighborhoods that emphasize pedestrian-friendliness and community closeness, to the retail and restaurants at the Rio shopping center, Gaithersburg has a lot to offer. It’s a diverse community that provides an affordable alternative to Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac. Neighborhoods such as Crown and Kentlands are designed to offer a variety of housing and recreation within walking distance of bustling shops, restaurants and businesses. Gaithersburg is home to the National Institute of Standards and Technology and nearly two dozen biotech companies. Nearby, the Universities at Shady Grove in North Potomac is a draw for students and professionals. Over the past 50 years, North Potomac has transformed from farmland to a quiet suburban community.

Gaithersburg POPULATION : 69,657

: 69,657 EDUCATION : High school graduate or higher: 88.4%, Bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.3%

: High school graduate or higher: 88.4%, Bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.3% INCOME : Median household income: $98,089

: Median household income: $98,089 HOUSING : Median value of owner-occupied housing units: $427,400

: Median value of owner-occupied housing units: $427,400 COMMUTE : Mean travel time to work: 32 minutes

: Mean travel time to work: 32 minutes Source: U.S. Census Bureau North Potomac POPULATION : 23,790

: 23,790 EDUCATION : High school graduate

: High school graduate or higher: 96.4%, Bachelor’s degree or higher: 76.6%

INCOME : Median household income: $174,591

: Median household income: $174,591 HOUSING : Median value of owner-occupied housing units: $686,800

: Median value of owner-occupied housing units: $686,800 COMMUTE : Mean travel time to work: 35.7 minutes

: Mean travel time to work: 35.7 minutes Source: U.S. Census Bureau

“The diversity that you find [in Gaithersburg], in terms of people, culture,

approaches, restaurants, just the community is great. I’ve lived in other areas of the U.S. and I travel a lot for work, and here you can feel it, you can notice it, and it is really interesting. We have such a great asset in this city because of that.”

Yamil Hernandez, chief business officer of biotech company Exegi Pharma

#1: Gaithersburg: Most Diverse City in the U.S. WalletHub in 2023 #2 North Potomac: Best Places to Live in Maryland Niche.com in 2023

