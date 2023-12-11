This story, originally published at 10:47 a.m. on Dec. 11, 2023, was updated at 2:54 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2023, to add comments from Takoma Park Mayor Talisha Searcy.

There was a bomb threat during a drag brunch at the Takoma Park restaurant Motorkat on Saturday, Takoma Park Police said.

The threat was determined to be not valid, police said. Local lawyers on what it’s really like to argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court

At 11:18 a.m. on Saturday, police said there was a “police operation in progress” at the 6900 block of Laurel Ave.

Motorkat and 17 other surrounding businesses were closed as police investigated the bomb threat, Takoma Park Mayor Talisha Searcy said in a statement Monday.

Then, at 3:09 p.m., police said that the “surrounding areas have been reopened to the public following a reported bomb threat.”

Advertisement

On its Instagram, Motorkat posted on Sunday, “We stand with the LGBTQ+ community and are determined to overcome this incident. Motorkat will continue to be a safe space for everyone. Thank you to our loyal patrons and the community for their continued support during this difficult time. We love you!”

The restaurant also said that it has reopened and that everyone is safe.

Catherine Plevy, spokesperson for Takoma Park Police, said “We have no evidence to support that the bomb threat was because of the drag brunch, but that possibility is being investigated.”

Advertisement

This is an active and ongoing investigation, Plevy said.

Searcy said in the statement that the Takoma Park community must come together and support each other in times like this.

“Although the threat was not credible, this bomb threat has sent a shockwave through our community,” Searcy said. “The City of Takoma Park is a welcoming community to all. We support and stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ residents and visitors alike.”

Advertisement

She also said that the safety of the LGBTQ+ community is paramount and will ensure that police make it a priority.

“The City of Takoma Park Police Department will continue to work with our LGBTQ+ community and families to ensure they feel safe when participating in events in Takoma Park,” Searcy said.

Takoma Park Police said they received assistance from Montgomery County Fire and Explosives, Montgomery County Police K9, Rockville City Police K9, Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Department K9 and Metropolitan Police Department.



“We understand the disruption and concern that such situations can cause, and we want to express our gratitude to the community for their patience and cooperation through this process,” Takoma Park Police said.

Advertisement

Related Stories