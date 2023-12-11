After a four-vehicle collision on I-495 and New Hampshire Avenue Friday afternoon, a man reportedly fired shots and fled the scene, according to police.

Maryland State Police tried to make contact with the suspect, but he jumped over a fence and fled into a nearby neighborhood in Prince George’s County. On Friday, police said they were actively searching for the suspect.

The incident caused significant traffic delays, and Montgomery County Police urged drivers to seek an alternate route. [FOX 5] Bomb threat at Takoma Park restaurant shuts down drag show

Finance titan, Chevy Chase resident sets sight on buying the Baltimore Orioles

David Rubenstein, co-founder of Washington, D.C.-based global investment firm, the Carlyle Group, reportedly is in talks to purchase the Baltimore Orioles. According to Forbes, the Orioles are estimated to be worth $1.7 billion, ranking 18th among the MLB’s 30 teams.

Last year, Bloomberg reported that Rubenstein – Baltimore native and Chevy Chase resident – expressed interest in acquiring the team if it were put up for sale. The future for the Orioles at its current ballpark, Camden Yards, is uncertain at this time as the team’s lease is set to expire at the end of the month. [The Washington Business Journal]

Sneaker shop in Gaithersburg loses nearly $15,000 to thieves

Rich Soles DMV, a sneaker store located at 213 North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg, lost nearly $15,000 after the store was robbed last weekend.

Advertisement

Rich Mejia, the shop’s owner, said he was “devastated” by the robbery. He said he “was trying to do something here positive for the community” and feels like he “got backstabbed.”

He also said it is not too late for the thieves to return the items.

“You can drop it off with no consequences, and we can call it a clean slate,” he said of the stolen merchandise. [WUSA9]

Advertisement

Today’s weather:

Mostly sunny with a high of 44 degrees.

In case you missed it…

Antisemitic graffiti found at Quince Orchard High School

MoCo police report two homicides, including disabled man allegedly slain by relative

Advertisement

Residents work to cast a light on the burial ground for enslaved people beneath Chevy Chase homes

Related Stories