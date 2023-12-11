This article, originally published Dec. 11 at 9:42 a.m. was updated Dec. 11 at 2:35 p.m. to add information about vehicle collisions.

Early Monday morning Montgomery County Public Schools alerted the school community that all schools were in a code yellow, meaning schools will open two hours later.

The delay stems from a wintry mix that swept over the Washington, D.C., region early Monday morning causing slick roadways.

In addition to schools, all operations such as bus transportation have a start delayed by two hours from regular scheduling.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, full-day kindergarten will still follow the regular schedule, and before and after school childcare programs will occur as scheduled.

From the two-hour delay some programs have been cancelled such as morning head start and pre-K as well as field trips and other activities that begin at 10:30 a.m. or earlier.

Advertisement

MCPS Schools in Code Yellow, Two Hour Delay pic.twitter.com/sUld1HjFTu — MCPS (@MCPS) December 11, 2023

Monday morning’s inclement weather created slippery road conditions, causing more than 20 vehicle collisions across the county, according to a tally of collisions reported on Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer’s X account. Bomb threat at Takoma Park restaurant shuts down drag show

Piringer said all the collisions were non-fatal, but a handful resulted in entrapments and serious injuries for the vehicle occupants. Collisions primarily occurred along the Beltway and I-270, he said, and most were single-vehicle collisions.

Advertisement

There was a 10-car collision around 9 a.m. that blocked all express lanes northbound on I-270 between Shady Grove and I-370, according to an X post from MCFRS public information officer David Pazos. The collision involved an extrication from a vechile. Update~10 cars involved with 1 auto extrication. Currently, all express lanes are blocked while fire rescue evaluates and transports drivers. @mcfrs @mcfrsPIO https://t.co/WK33VBN8iV — David Pazos (@DavidPazos14) December 11, 2023

At about 5 a.m. a collision with a tractor-trailer and a sedan on the Beltway between Georgia Avenue and Colesville Road occurred. Around this time, the heavy rains transitioned into snow, Piringer said.

Advertisement

The collision resulted in two people needing extrication from their vehicle, according to Piringer’s post on X. In total, three people required medical attention–two being categorized as priority two traumas.

According to the Maryland Medical Protocols for Emergency Medical Services, priority two is assigned to injuries or illnesses of a less serious condition that are potentially life-threatening but do “not immediately endanger the patient’s life.” Update – IL I495 beltway near Colesville Road, patients have been extricated, @MCFRS_EMIHS transporting 3 patients, including 2 Pri2 traumas Advertisement December 11, 2023

There was also a school bus collision on New Hampshire Avenue and Fox Street. According to Piringer’s post, MCFRS transported one adult patient to the hospital. The patient was assigned priority three, meaning they required medical attention but not on an emergency basis, according to the Medical Protocols guide.

MCPD did not immediately respond to inquiries about the school bus collision.

From the slew of collisions and slick roadways on Monday lanes on the I-270 and Beltway were blocked off for emergency first responders and traffic delays mounted. As always, drivers are urged to slow down and move over as roadside emergency crews work along highways and roads responding to collisions and downed powerlines and trees.

Advertisement

It’s highly likely Maryland Motorists @MontgomeryCoMD will encounter roadside emergency crews working along MD’s highways & byways in their travels today & this week… Hear Us, See Us, Clear for Us! SEE: https://t.co/LAbNBpWcoB via @mcfrs @MDSHA @MDSP SLOW DOWN & MOVE OVER!!! pic.twitter.com/8dqGeKFutF — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 11, 2023

Related Stories