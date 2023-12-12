A staple of the Glenmont community is closing after 68 years in business.

Country Boy Market–a one-stop shop that sells local produce, beer and landscaping supplies–will close in two weeks.

Owner Jim Barnsley III, 65, told WTOP that he started working in the store at 10 years old when his grandfather owned it, and stood on wooden Coca-Cola cartons to reach the counter.

Barnsley said he’s closing the business because the workload has gotten too difficult following the deaths of his father and brother last year.

“It’s just too much for us to handle,” Barnsley told WTOP. “Especially going into busy season this spring, we’re just not going to be able to handle it.”

MCPD investigating armed robbery of Silver Spring 7-Eleven

The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating a Nov. 25 armed robbery that took place at a Silver Spring 7-Eleven.

According to an investigation, two suspects entered the store located in the 10200 block of New Hampshire Avenue and ordered the workers not to move while the suspects took money out of the cash register and put items around the counter into a bag.

MCPD detectives have released surveillance footage and are seeking the public’s assistance in solving the crime.

Montgomery County snowfall totals up to 2.5 inches in some areas

While Monday’s snowfall quickly turned to slushy wintry mix, some areas of Montgomery County reported snow totals as high as 1.5 to 2.5 inches.

Damascus reported 2.5 inches in one reading and Gaithersburg reported about 1.5 inches, which were some of the highest totals in the Washington, D.C. metro region, according to the National Weather Service.

Montgomery County Public Schools were on a two-hour delay Monday due to the weather.

Today’s weather

Sunny with a high of 45 degrees

