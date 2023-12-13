It might be the only “block” in Montgomery County where Super Mario, “The Little Mermaid’s” Ariel and “The Mandalorian’s” Grogu in his custom-made Barbie theme Dream House are neighbors.

And odds are good it’s the only one to also have Santa Claus getting an MRI surrounded by candy canes and gumdrops while Mrs. Claus and an elf look on. Santa’s Scan, featuring Santa receiving an MRI, is one of the entrants in the NIH gingerbread house contest. Credit: NIH

No, this is not the most eclectic assemblage of Christmas decorations on a colorful and busy neighborhood. It’s the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center’s Gingerbread House Contest. This year marks the return of the Bethesda institute’s competition after a pandemic-forced hiatus.

NIH Media Lead C. Yvonne Hylton said the contest was initially established in 2004 by the NIH Clinical Center Nursing Department, but was so popular it expanded to all the Clinical Center departments in 2005. In 2011, the contest was opened to all NIH staff. Mario, Sonic and Pac-Man are featured in the gingerbread house, from 7SE Adult Behavioral Health, is one of the entrants in the NIH gingerbread house contest. Credit: NIH Ginger Flu Clinic is one of the entrants in the NIH gingerbread house contest. Credit: NIH Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in I-495 work zone in Silver Spring

Hylton said the contest was established to help foster teamwork, holiday spirit and friendly competition between the nursing units. Foundation for the NIH provides the gingerbread kits while the NIH Recreation and Welfare Association provides gift cards to a local restaurant for the winning team. Additionally, the winning team will receive a certificate to display in their unit. Winners will be announced Friday.

Currently, the NIH Clinical Center Atrium features more than 49 gingerbread houses, with intricately designed landscapes including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer dashing through an icing frosted yard (No. 62) or a massive Ferris wheel constructed of Twizzlers (No. 56), are in the competition.

Advertisement

Beyond the pop culture theme, gingerbread house designers — Clinical Center and NIH staff — added nods to NIH’s services. One house, No. 35, features gingerbread people with pictures of staff members from the Office of the Executive Officer in the yard.

Another, Peace of Mind (No. 36), from the Office of Clinical Director from the National Institute of Mental Health, showcased a relaxing beachfront complete with a soothing blue-hued ocean. Slogans such as “Hope Floats” and “Use Sunscreen — Don’t Get Burned Out” adorned the beachfront.

Animal theme houses, such as No. 61 from 5 South West South Day Hospital of the NIH Clinical Center, spotlighted three pandas at the “Pandamonium Zoo.”

Advertisement

Pandamonium Zoo is one of the entrants in the NIH gingerbread house contest. Credit: NIH

Although the public won’t be able to see the concoctions in person, they are able to join NIH patients, visitors and staff in voting for their favorite through noon Dec. 14.

To help kickstart the return of the Gingerbread Contest, a new category has been introduced — a Kid’s Choice Award. Clinical Center pediatric patients vote via paper ballot for a winner, Hylton said.

Related Stories