Sydney Montgomery, a graduate of Clarksburg High School was named to Forbes Magazine’s coveted ’30 under 30’ list in the social impact category for 2024. Montgomery was the speaker at the 2018 Clarksburg graduation and is the vice president of the school’s alumni association.

Montgomery founded Barrier Breakers, a faith-based non-profit organization that works with first-generation, minority and immigrant students with the college and law school application process. According to Forbes, she aims to help grow the number of Black and Hispanic law students in the U.S. [The MoCo Show] Bomb threat at Takoma Park restaurant shuts down drag show

Choice Hotels brings acquisition bid to shareholders

Choice Hotels International, a Maryland-based hospitality company with headquarters in Rockville, is taking its acquisition offer to the shareholders of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts after repeatedly being rejected by the company’s board this year. Choice Hotels has been eyeing an acquisition with Wyndham since June.

The latest bid for Wyndham has a value of $90 per share, about $7.8 billion, and the offer expires on March 8. Choice and Wyndham own more than 20 hotel budget brands each. Choice is set to open its new headquarters at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda next week, relocating from its current location. [WTOP]

Record and book shop opens next to Silver Branch brewery

Mojomala, a record and bookstore in Silver Spring, opened a new location on Dec. 2 after moving from its previous location on Gist Avenue. The shop sells vinyl records, CDs, books and other knickknacks. It has a wide selection of classical, jazz, soul, reggae, rock, country and hip-hop records.

The shop is now located in the Silver Spring Metro Plaza, at 8401 Colesville Road, about a block away from the Silver Spring Metro station. It was previously located on Gist Avenue in Silver Spring. [PoPville]

Today’s weather:

Partly cloudy with a low of 31 degrees and a high of 47 degrees.

In case you missed it…

Bill to reduce suicide deaths by firearm passes Montgomery County Council

Moby Dick’s North Bethesda location is open, hosting grand opening on Jan. 2

Westland Middle teacher on leave, under investigation for social media posts

