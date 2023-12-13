A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run accident in a work zone on the inner loop of Interstate 495 near Georgia Avene in Silver Spring, Maryland State Police said.

Police determined that the crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. Two lanes on eastbound I-495 are closed as police investigate the crash, and police advised drivers to plan an alternate route.

Police said they would release the victim's identity once the next of kin are notified.

Also, police urge anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information about the incident to call the Maryland State Police’s Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101, and callers can remain confidential.

EMBED: https://twitter.com/MDSP/status/1734964969975042370

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

