A driver struck and injured multiple pedestrians near the Montgomery County Circuit Court and County Executive’s Office in downtown Rockville on Thursday, according to Rockville City Police.

Around 2:36 p.m., police said they responded to 199 East Montgomery Avenue for the report of multiple people injured after being struck by a vehicle. Three victims were transported to nearby hospitals, according to police.

At 3 p.m., Rockville City Police posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the 100 block of East Montgomery Avenue was closed and instructed drivers to avoid the area. Man shot at Liberty Mill Apartments in Germantown; suspects fled in Uber

Police said that this is an active and ongoing investigation. At approximately 2:36 p.m. Rockville City Police responded to 199 East Montgomery Avenue for the report of multiple injured persons struck by a vehicle. Three people were transported to local hospitals with various injuries. This remains an active investigation at this time. pic.twitter.com/kOdJZaBHv2 — Rockville City Police Department (@RockvilleCityPD) December 14, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Advertisement

Related Stories