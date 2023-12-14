A driver struck and injured multiple pedestrians near the Montgomery County Circuit Court and County Executive’s Office in downtown Rockville on Thursday, according to Rockville City Police.
Around 2:36 p.m., police said they responded to 199 East Montgomery Avenue for the report of multiple people injured after being struck by a vehicle. Three victims were transported to nearby hospitals, according to police.
At 3 p.m., Rockville City Police posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the 100 block of East Montgomery Avenue was closed and instructed drivers to avoid the area.
Police said that this is an active and ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
