A person was shot at the Liberty Mill Apartments, located at 19520 Waters Road in Germantown, and the suspects fled in an Uber, according to police radio communications.

The victim was shot in the thigh and transported to Suburban Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police radio.

Police said over the radio that they were searching for two male suspects, believed to be brothers, both described to be around 17-18 years old, and one of them had a black handgun. Driver struck pedestrians outside Montgomery County Circuit Court

However, police said on X, formerly Twitter, that there is no one in custody at this time.

Police said that they believe that this was an isolated incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

