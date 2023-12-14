The Maryland State Department of Education released its 2023 report card Wednesday, grading the state’s public schools with star and number ratings.

The schools are rated from one to five stars, and there are fewer schools with four or five stars in 2023 than there were in 2019, before the emergence of COVID-19.

According to school rankings by The Baltimore Banner, only two Montgomery County schools are in the top 20 in the state, with Seven Locks Elementary School ranked 10 and Poolesville High School ranked 20.

American Idol stars performing at Bethesda Theater in January

Ruben Studdard, the winner of the second season of American Idol, and Clay Aiken, the runner-up of that season, will be performing together at the Bethesda Theater on Jan. 22.

The duo is touring to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their American Idol season, and in the decades since then, both have released several solo albums.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for dinner, and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online. [The MoCo Show]

Teens arrested for tackling 72-year-old woman during carjacking

Three teenagers were arrested after tackling a 72-year-old woman and stealing her car in Bethesda on Tuesday, according to Montgomery County Police.

Around 1 a.m., the woman was walking to her car, a 2023 Honda Fit, in the 7700 block of Woodmont Ave. when two suspects carjacked her, stealing her keys and personal property, before driving off in her car, police said.

The three teens, Joseph Frank De-La-Paz, 18, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old, were charged with carjacking, assault and robbery, police said. [NBC 4]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a high of 46 degrees

