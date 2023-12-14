Each week, MoCo360 will select Shining Stars of the Week from Montgomery County public and private schools.

Here are the standouts from the week of Dec. 14:

Wrestling

Blake sophomore Brody Matson starts off his new season with victories on Dec. 13. Credit @zebbrooksmultimedia

Blake Bengals sophomore Brody Matson kicked off his new season by winning the opening dual match at Churchill on Dec. 13.

Matson, last year’s region champion, also won the 113-pound division at the Mad Mats Tournament held on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 at Col. Zak Magruder High School in Rockville.

Varsity Boys Basketball

Paint Branch senior Jordan Horm helped pace the Panthers to a 62-38 victory over the Einstein Titans on Dec. 11. Paint Branch Panthers Jordan Horm had a double double in action against Einstein on Dec. 11. Credit: Paint Branch

Horm scored 19 points off 9 of 15 shooting for a 60% field goal percentage. Additionally, Horm collected 16 rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block.

Next up for the 4-0 Panthers is a home game for the Burtonsville school against the Northwood Gladiators of Silver Spring at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.

Whitman senior Thomas Farrell played a vital role in the Vikings 84-50 win against the Wheaton Knights. Farrell scored 23 points off 8 of 15 shooting for a 53% field goal percentage including 6 of 11 from three-point land. Farrell also nabbed three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The 3-1 Vikings will next play at home at the Bethesda school against the Poolesville Falcons at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Coaches and athletic directors, we want to hear from you!

Do you have a standout player you think should be considered for one of MoCo360’s Shining Stars of the Week? Email jeffrey.lyles@moco360.media with their school and statistics from a game or week’s performance.

