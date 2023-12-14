A driver hit a police car and then struck two other vehicles, killing a passenger in their own vehicle in Wheaton on Wednesday, Montgomery County Police said.

Police said during a traffic stop around 10:17 p.m., the suspect, in a white Nissan Maxima, struck a marked police cruiser during a traffic stop and then fled.

Officers attempted to stop the car when the driver collided with a Toyota Corolla and Honda Pilot at Georgia and Henderson avenues, according to police. The driver was apprehended after the crash, and another occupant in the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Four others were also injured according to Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police said that the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division will be investigating this collision.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

