The Montgomery County Council unanimously voted Dec. 12 to approve the Fairland and Briggs Chaney Master Plan, which aims to re-envision growth, connectivity, transit and development along Columbia Pike (U.S. 29). The Montgomery County Planning Department developed the document as an update to the previous 1997 Fairland Master Plan.

In a news release, Planning Board Chair Artie Harris said that the zoning and land use recommendations in the plan embrace a new future for the eastern region of the county. Historically, the area has been underdeveloped due to moratoriums during the 1970s and '80s.

“This part of eastern Montgomery County is way past due for a comprehensive plan that can spur public- and private-sector investment to improve quality of life for all and create a greater sense of place and inclusion,” Planning Director Jason Sartori said in a news release. “This plan offers recommendations to rectify past planning and policy decisions that stunted growth in this area decades ago and to move toward a more socially and culturally connected community that embodies racial equity and social justice.”

Now that the county has approved the plan, the stage is set for recommendations of development projects, infrastructure, and policymaking in the area for the next 10 to 20 years. [Montgomery Planning (M-NCPPC)]

Historic Linden Oak recycled into an ornate bench in Kensington Park

The Linden Oak, a historic white oak tree that stood around 100 feet tall in Montgomery County was repurposed as a public park bench in Kensington. The bench was unveiled on Dec. 7 in Ken-Gar Palisades local Park at 4140 Wexford Drive.

This summer the white oak, thought to be 300 years old, was chopped down due to safety concerns stemming from the tree’s poor health. Colin Vale, an Olney-based chainsaw artist, carved a large branch from the tree into a bench decorated with an acorn, sweeping leaves and buffalo at the armrest.

The Linden Oak was previously located along Beach Drive and Rockville Pike. After it was cut down in July, a stump was left to commemorate the historic oak. [My MCM]

Bethesda high rise at 7340 Wisconsin Ave. breaks ground

A 26-story residential high-rise building broke ground at 7340 Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda, near the Bethesda Metro station. The project is being led by South Carolina-based Greystar Real Estate Partners and is expected to be complete in early 2026.

The building has not been named yet but will have 301 residential units with 46 Moderately Priced Dwelling Units (MPDUs). It also includes a rooftop pool, screening room and fitness center. On the ground level, the building will have space for commercial and retail opportunities. [WTOP]

