DMV Empanadas is closing its location on E Diamond Ave in Olde Towne Gaithersburg on Sunday, December 17, and will be opening its new location “very soon” at 560 N. Frederick Ave. in the Gaithersburg Square shopping center.

The company appears at local farmer’s markets and serves a variety of empanadas as well as other Latin American food. (MoCoShow)

OpGen hopes to stay on Nasdaq Stock Market

Rockville biotech firm OpGen Inc. requested a hearing with the Securities and Exchange Commission to attempt being delisted from the Nasdaq this Friday. Driver struck pedestrians outside Montgomery County Circuit Court

Earlier this year, OpGen lost compliance with the Nasdaq’s requirement that it keep its share price over $1 for 30 consecutive days. OpGen announced last month that it has plans to lay off most of its staff in Rockville. (Washington Business Journal)

See Santa Saturday at Westfield Montgomery Mall

Westfield Montgomery Mall is offering cookie decorating with Santa from 10:30am to 11:30am on Saturday, December 16.

The mall is also selling prints from D.C. artist Maggie O’Neill’s colorful works of regional landmarks and national leaders. Customers who spend more than $200 at a retailer that day will receive a complimentary, signed, print of O’Neill. (MoCoShow)

Today’s weather: 56 degrees and sunny.

ICYMI:

One dead, four injured in Wheaton after driver struck police car, two other vehicles

Man shot at Liberty Mill Apartments in Germantown; suspects fled in Uber

Peek inside this colorful, island-inspired home in Bethesda’s Bradley Manor

