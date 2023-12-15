The Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons got 16 points out of senior Anna Tercyak and 15 points from junior Elisha Robinson in a hard-fought 55-47 win over the Richard Montgomery Rockets on Wednesday night.

The Barons improved to 4-0, while the Rockets are now 3-1.

A quick-paced first half saw both teams pushing offensively. The Barons deployed a drive-and-kick offense with Robinson, junior Jaylin Harried and junior Frances Doyle attacking the paint before either a layup attempt or kick-out to a teammate. Bethesda-Chevy Chase junior Frances Doyle (21) looks to pass while being defended on Wednesday. Credit: Kyle Phoenix

The speed and strategy stretched the Rockets’ defense, opening shooting lanes and shots, creating a six-point halftime lead, 28-22.

In the third quarter, the Rockets could only bring the lead down to five, as sophomore Katie Diao and senior Emma Karlin hit a combined three 3-pointers. However, senior Joy Dau couldn’t get much going offensively as Barons senior Riley Petersen hung in defensively against the 6’3” Dau, containing her to five points at game’s end.

“[Petersen] makes our team go,” Barons Head Coach Ryan Ingalls said. “I can’t speak to that enough. She’s the heart and soul of the team. I’ve never coached a player with her instincts and her toughness.”

Petersen’s hard work culminated in eight points and eight rebounds, with the two biggest rebounds coming in the final 90 seconds as the Barons clung to a five-point lead. Dau undershot a jumper from the elbow that Petersen secured, which turned into a scoring opportunity for the Barons. On the following possession, Diao fired a three-pointer from the right wing that rimmed out, and Petersen secured it again to cease the comeback bid for the Rockets.

“[Petersen’s] a beast,” Tercyak said. “I wouldn’t want to be an opposing player. She grabs every board, so it’s fun to play with her.”

After Petersen’s rebound, she passed it to Robinson, who was fouled with 44 seconds remaining. Robinson’s ensuing free throws both clanged out, giving another opportunity for the Rockets.

“Games like these comes down to free throws,” Robinson said. “[After the misses] I was just thinking if I get to the line again, I have to make them because that’s what’s going to be the difference in the game.”

Robinson would get her wish, as 10 seconds later the Rockets fouled again, bringing her to the line where she sank both.

“I was happy because it made it a three-possession game,” Robinson said. “I was more relaxed. Just take the shot and not think.”

Bethesda-Chevy Chase junior Jaylin Harried (20) passes the ball to junior Frances Doyle (21) on Wednesday. Credit: Kyle Phoenix

The Barons never relinquished the lead and now find themselves 4-0 on the season. But that’s not what the regular season is for, according to Ingalls.

“It’s something we’re proud of, but it’s the regular season,” Ingalls said. “The regular season is where we want to grow, whether we win or lose. It’s the goal to win every game, it’s been nice to do that, but we’re focusing on growing throughout the season and peaking when we want to at the end of the year.”

Upcoming Games:

Bethesda Chevy-Chase vs. Springbrook (Dec. 15, 7:15 p.m.), vs. Walter Johnson (Dec. 19, 7:15 p.m.), vs. Einstein (Dec 21, 7:15 p.m.)

Richard Montgomery @ Blair (Dec. 15, 7:15 p.m.), vs. Sherwood (Dec. 19, 7:15 p.m.), @Springbrook (Jan. 5, 7:15 p.m.)

