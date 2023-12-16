Montgomery County volleyball coaches made their selections for the All-County teams and announced them Dec. 1
In total, coaches selected 10 First Team and 10 Second Team All-County players in addition to 16 Honorable Mentions.
Rockville’s Richard Montgomery led the way with five players named, including Player of the Year Ema Djordjevic.
Churchill (Potomac), Damascus and Wootton (Rockville) had four players selected.
First Team All-County selections:
Churchill
Sonia Breslawec (outside hitter)
Clarksburg
Lena McCarthy (libero)
Damascus
Avery Beall (middle hitter)
Emma Baldridge (setter)
Gaithersburg
Neve Norris (outside hitter)
Kennedy
Sierra Evans (outside hitter)
Paint Branch
Kaiyana Rawlins (libero)
Richard Montgomery
Casey Bradley (libero)
Wootton
Daniella Oyekola (middle hitter)
Taryn Su (setter)
Second Team All-County
Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Maren Balint (opposite hitter)
Churchill
Anneliese Leo (setter)
Kareena Rathnam (libero)
Sherry Ye (libero)
Kennedy
Stephany Romero (libero)
Poolesville
Iris Duan (setter)
Richard Montgomery
Ellie (Elizabeth) Mitchell (outside hitter)
Sherwood
Savannah Weisman (middle hitter)
Walter Johnson
Ariel Mazor (middle hitter)
Wootton
Jessica Chen (libero)
Honorable Mention:
Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Scarlett Potter (libero)
Clarksburg
Giovanna Cirilli (outside hitter)
Col. Zadok Magruder
Joyce Magnon (middle hitter)
Marissa Pease (libero)
Damascus
Alana Scott (opposite hitter)
Caroline Botti (opposite hitter)
Northwood
Mya Martin (libero)
Paint Branch
Kalia Baker (opposite hitter)
Quince Orchard
Eden Tardy (middle hitter)
Elly VanLandingham (libero)
Richard Montgomery
Caroline Kaye (middle hitter)
Corinne Howard (middle hitter)
Sherwood
Megan Milke (setter)
Walter Johnson
Sofia Silberfeld (setter)
Watkins Mill
Jordyn Palazzo (opposite hitter)
Wootton
Naima Cho-Khaliq (middle hitter)
