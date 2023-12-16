Montgomery County volleyball coaches made their selections for the All-County teams and announced them Dec. 1

In total, coaches selected 10 First Team and 10 Second Team All-County players in addition to 16 Honorable Mentions.

Rockville’s Richard Montgomery led the way with five players named, including Player of the Year Ema Djordjevic. Rockville Rams’ Ema Djordjevic was named the All-County Player of the Year by the volleyball coaches of Montgomery County. Credit: Richard Montgomery

Churchill (Potomac), Damascus and Wootton (Rockville) had four players selected.

First Team All-County selections:

Churchill

Sonia Breslawec (outside hitter)

Credit: Churchill

Clarksburg

Lena McCarthy (libero)

Damascus

Avery Beall (middle hitter) Credit: Damascus

Emma Baldridge (setter) Credit: Damascus

Gaithersburg

Neve Norris (outside hitter) Credit: Gaithersburg

Kennedy

Sierra Evans (outside hitter)

Paint Branch

Kaiyana Rawlins (libero) Credit: Paint Branch

Richard Montgomery

Casey Bradley (libero) Credit: Richard Montgomery

Wootton

Daniella Oyekola (middle hitter)

Taryn Su (setter)

Second Team All-County

Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Maren Balint (opposite hitter)

Churchill

Anneliese Leo (setter) Credit: Churchill

Kareena Rathnam (libero)

Credit: Churchill

Sherry Ye (libero) Credit: Churchill

Kennedy

Stephany Romero (libero)

Poolesville

Iris Duan (setter)

Richard Montgomery

Ellie (Elizabeth) Mitchell (outside hitter) Credit: Richard Montgomery

Sherwood

Savannah Weisman (middle hitter)

Walter Johnson

Ariel Mazor (middle hitter)

Wootton

Jessica Chen (libero)

Honorable Mention:

Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Scarlett Potter (libero)

Clarksburg

Giovanna Cirilli (outside hitter)

Col. Zadok Magruder

Joyce Magnon (middle hitter)

Marissa Pease (libero)

Damascus

Alana Scott (opposite hitter) Credit: Damascus

Caroline Botti (opposite hitter) Credit: Damascus

Northwood

Mya Martin (libero)

Paint Branch

Kalia Baker (opposite hitter) Credit: Paint Branch

Quince Orchard

Eden Tardy (middle hitter)

Elly VanLandingham (libero)

Richard Montgomery

Caroline Kaye (middle hitter) Credit: Richard Montgomery

Corinne Howard (middle hitter) Credit: Richard Montgomery

Sherwood

Megan Milke (setter)

Walter Johnson

Sofia Silberfeld (setter)

Watkins Mill

Jordyn Palazzo (opposite hitter)

Wootton

Naima Cho-Khaliq (middle hitter)

