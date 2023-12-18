Montgomery County Public Schools will publish its detailed recommended fiscal year (FY) 2025 operating budget on Thursday or Friday, according to MCPS’ chief communications officer Celia Fischer. The release will come about a week after Superintendent Monifa McKnight presented her $3.32 billion recommended FY 2025 operating budget on the evening of Dec. 14 at Odessa Shannon Middle School in Silver Spring.

MCPS spokesperson Chris Cram stated in an email to MoCo360 that the document is “typically published between 3 to 7 days” after the recommended budget presentation.

The proposed budget calls for a 5%, or $157 million, increase from the current (FY 2024) budget of $3.164 billion. School systems to receive more time to develop next Blueprint plan submissions

Following McKnight’s presentation, community members expressed interest in reviewing the entire recommended budget, which is typically hundreds of pages long. What McKnight presented Thursday were highlights from her recommended budget.

A large portion of the budget, $99.4 million, is allocated to fund employee salaries—including a 3% salary increase—and health care costs. McKnight also recommended a $500,000 increase in funding for the district’s compliance and investigations unit to aid the district in its commitment to improve the investigative processes.

After the investigation of former MCPS principal Joel Beidleman brought to light the district’s mishandling of sexual misconduct and bullying allegations against him, it has been a key priority to restructure the district’s investigations unit.

“We must be better able to swiftly and thoroughly investigate any claims of wrongdoing anywhere in the district and take appropriate action,” said McKnight, hopeful that her recommendation for increased funding for MCPS’ investigative functions will help build trust with the outer school community and internally within the school system, she added.

The school board will hold public hearings on the budget on Jan. 18 and 25, allowing for more opportunities for the school community and the public to engage with the Board on the operating budget.

After three work sessions scheduled in January, the board is expected to tentatively approve an operating budget on Feb. 6, according to an MCPS press release.

Later, County Executive Marc Elrich (D) and the County Council will be sent the MCPS operating budget for consideration. Per the release, the council will approve its final FY 2025 operating budget on May 23 and the board will adopt the final FY 2024 in June.

