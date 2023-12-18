Rockville City Police are searching for the suspect in a hit-and-run, and officials are asking for the public’s assistance in finding him.

A driver struck and injured multiple pedestrians near the Montgomery County Circuit Court and County Executive’s Office in downtown Rockville on Thursday, according to Rockville City Police.

The suspect has been identified as Walter Giovanni Marquez-Aviles, who police say was driving a dark-colored SUV. Driver struck pedestrians outside Montgomery County Circuit Court

Two of three victims – an 18-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman are still hospitalized, according to officials. A woman, 22, was released from the hospital Thursday night.

Chevy Chase Lake West plan approved by Planning Board

A plan to expand the Chevy Chase Lake development has been approved by the Montgomery County Planning Board.

A large building development at the center of the plan, Chevy Chase Lake West, will include 220 units of multifamily apartments and townhomes and 28 affordable units. It will also include over 19,000 square feet of retail and commercial space.

The development will be adjacent to the Purple Line light-rail transit system once it is built.

Montgomery County students create opioid PSAs

Montgomery County students who created opioid awareness PSAs for a local contest told NBC 4 that witnessing drug use and abuse among their peers helped them create realistic videos that are intended to inform youth about the dangers of opioids and fentanyl overdoses.

The contest is being held by the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office in partnership with Montgomery County Public Schools. State’s Attorney John McCarthy told NBC 4 that 11 MCPS students lost their lives to fentanyl last year.

The winning group will receive $1,000.

Today’s weather

A high of 52 degrees with high winds and precipitation throughout the day

