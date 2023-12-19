Temple Emanuel’s “We Stand with Israel” banner was vandalized on Sunday with three black X’s spray-painted on it, according to an email from the Kensington synagogue.

“These are challenging times. Hatred toward Jews is alive and real, even in our own neighborhood,” the synagogue said in the email.

Congregation leaders said they have increased security measures and reported the incident to Montgomery County Police, the Anti-Defamation League, the Secure Community Network and the Jewish Community Relations Council.

Temple Emanuel leaders also said that two local synagogues received bomb threats on Sunday and said that support for the Jewish community is crucial during a time when hate is on the rise.

“Chanukah is over, but during these difficult days, we will continue to shine light into the darkness through our values, our unwavering commitments to our people and the State of Israel, and our determination to seek justice and peace even in the midst of hostility, war and division,” Temple Emanuel leaders said.

They said that they understand that people feel conflicted about the war in Israel, and they clarified in the email that they support the people of Israel, not the actions of the Israeli government.

“We all decry the deaths of innocents – Israelis and Palestinians alike. We all want the hostages to be returned speedily and unharmed to their loved ones,” synagogue leaders said.

They said there was already a plan to replace the banner in January and they would continue to carry that out.

“We also understand that the banner has evoked different feelings among members of our community, and we want to share that there already was a plan in place to replace the banner reading ‘We Stand With Israel’ with one that says, ‘Bring them home now,’” the synagogue leaders said.

They also strongly condemned Hamas in their email, saying that the terrorist group has “loudly and unambiguously stated its intent both to destroy Israel and to terrorize Jews.”

The email was signed by Rabbi Adam Rosenwasser, President Martha Hirschfield and Executive Director Dianne Neiman.

Gil Preuss, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, released an email statement referencing the vandalism at Temple Emanuel and the Kesher Israel Congregation in Georgetown.

He said that the community’s safety has been of the utmost importance to the Jewish Federation and that its leadership has been in touch with local law enforcement. Preuss urged community members to report any security concerns or hate incidents to local police and security@shalomdc.org.

“At a time when antisemitism is at an all-time high locally and nationally, we must continue to make it clear that hate of any kind has no place here,” Preuss said.

