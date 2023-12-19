During the early morning hours on Sunday, at least seven people were injured and one was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Intercounty Connector (ICC) in Montgomery County. Officers with the Maryland Transportation Authority responded to the massive collision which was located near Exit 8 for Georgia Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found that a silver Toyota Carolla, a purple Honda Odyssey and a black Nissan Rogue were involved in the crash. A passenger in the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota and the driver and another passenger in the Nissan were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

An investigation into the crash is open and ongoing and the MDTA is asking those with information to call authorities at 443-324-8898. [Fox 5] Kensington synagogue’s ‘We Stand with Israel’ banner vandalized

Drivers rescued from floodwaters after heavy rains swept them away

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews performed two water rescues in the early morning hours on Monday after heavy rains pummeled the Washington, D.C., region causing slick roadways and flooding. The first rescue took place on Beach Drive and the second on Brighton Dam Road in Brookeville.

“One person had left their vehicle and was swept downstream a bit and they were clinging to a tree. We were able to deploy some boats and rescue that person. They were not injured,” said MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer, referring to the rescue in Brookeville.

The heavy rains also caused several collisions on roadways countywide between Sunday evening and Monday morning, Piringer said. [WTOP]

Two MoCo eateries listed in the Washington Post’s top 10 list

Rockville’s Taiwanese bao spot, Bao Bei, and Gaithersburg-based Steeze Burger were named among “the 10 best D.C.-area casual restaurants of 2023” by The Washington Post.

Bao Bei is a ghost kitchen concept run by Kevin Hsieh, a Gaithersburg High School graduate. The spot is located in the rear of an industrial complex at 11910 Parklawn Drive. There Hsieh serves mouthwatering pork belly and tofu bao buns, toasted sesame and scallion bread and seasonal desserts, for pick-up and delivery only.

Steeze Burger is a pop-up burger shop that travels across the D.C. region grilling up classic cheeseburgers using beef from farms in northern Montgomery County. The owner, Hunter Karametos, will be taking a hiatus from January until late February so you won’t want to miss the next pop-ups later this month. The next will be at 5 p.m. on Dec. 20, 27, 28 at BabyCat Brewery in Kensington and at 5 p.m. on Dec. 22 at the Silver Spring Lights festival. [The Washington Post]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a low of 29 degrees and high of 41 degrees.

