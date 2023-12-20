A California man was arrested Friday for a rape that occurred 31 years ago in Chevy Chase, Montgomery County Police said.

Xavier Battice, 62, was charged with two counts of second-degree rape and one count of second-degree sex assault, according to digital court records.

On Sept. 24, 1992, a woman walked off a bus near the 5400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, and Battice allegedly followed her, took her to a park nearby and raped her, police said.

Cold Case detectives sent evidence from the scene to the crime laboratory, and the DNA profile extracted matched Battice, according to police.

County police determined that Battice was living in Morgan Hill, California, and Morgan Hill Police arrested him and then extradited him to Montgomery County, police said. He was transported to the county’s Central Processing Unit on Friday where he is being held without bond.

Battice’s attorney information was not available in digital court records. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 12, digital court records indicated.

Police said they believe there may be more victims who have not contacted police and urge them or anyone with information about this crime to visit www.crimesolversmcmd.org and click on the “www.p3tips.com” link at the top of the page or call 866-411-8477.

