Ledo Pizza, known by some as the pioneers of Maryland-style pizza, has opened its fourth “Corner Shoppe” at the Giant Food in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood. At the shop customers can grab frozen pizza to bake at home or hot pizzas from the oven.

Ledo began serving up slices of pizza in 1955 and has opened over one hundred locations throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia, South Carolina, West Virginia and Florida. The Kentlands Ledo Pizz Corner Shoppe is located at 229 Kentlands Blvd. [The MoCo Show]

On Tuesday morning, county and state elected officials, along with Montgomery Parks director Mike Riley presented two checks totaling $805,600 to fund improvements to the Long Branch Library and several parks in the area. Kensington synagogue’s ‘We Stand with Israel’ banner vandalized

The funds are provided by the Maryland Department of General Services and come from the department’s Capital Grants Program, per a county release.

Improvements at the library will go toward the installation of a new awning system on the library’s roof plaza. The county will also fund an additional $200,000 to install picnic tables and outdoor electric outlets at the facility. [My MCM]

Meet the self-taught Takoma Park tattoo artist etching famous artwork on clients

Bibi Abelle is a local tattoo artist who specializes in fine-line tattooing. She was born and raised in Takoma Park and has a studio on Laurel Avenue in the city’s downtown area. Before the studio, she was tattooing clients in the basement of her parent’s home.

Advertisement

Abelle’s tattoo work consists of the trendy fine-line style but also includes recreations of famous artwork such as “The Creation of Adam” by Michaelangelo and “Automat” by Edward Hopper. Since she began taking clients three years ago, she has grown a large following and now books appointments about two to three months out. [DCist]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a low of 27 degrees and a high of 46 degrees.

In case you missed it…

Rockville photographer aims to capture trans joy with exhibit

Advertisement

Once enslaved, man who owned farm on site of present-day Leisure World is honored with plaque, ceremony

Kensington synagogue’s ‘We Stand with Israel’ banner vandalized

Related Stories