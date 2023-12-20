Five players from Quince Orchard’s football team announced their college/university commitments for the fall 2024 season. Fentanyl, opioid awareness video contest shows impact of the drug epidemic on county youth

Defensive ends Jaylen Harvey and Xavier Gilliam hope to have many more sack parties together as they have both committed to Penn State.

Cornerback Shae Terry will be playing for Bryant University in Rhode Island.

Offensive lineman Adrian Irby revealed plans to play for Central Connecticut State this fall.

Defensive back Elisha West will be manning the backfield for Merrimack College in Massachusetts.

The players helped contribute to the Gaithersburg school’s 9-1 record for the fall 2023 season.

