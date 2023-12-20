President Joe Biden attended a campaign reception in Bethesda on Tuesday evening, saying that if Donald Trump wins in 2024, the U.S. “will lose everything,” according to a transcript of the event.

Biden’s Bethesda visit resulted in multiple road closures, causing major delays on the Beltway during rush hour, including an hour-long standstill in Virginia, according to WTOP reporting.

The 5 p.m. event was at Risa Bender’s private residence, located at the 7200 block of Armat Drive, according to Biden’s public schedule.

Bender, an attorney, and her husband, Benjamin Klubes, the principal deputy general counsel at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, hosted the event.

Bender donated over $195,000 to the Democratic Party during the 2022 election cycle, according to OpenSecrets.

“Risa and Ben, thank you for hosting,” Biden said at the event. “This is really important to me, and I can’t tell you how much it means to me and your friendship as well.”

The couple also hosted Biden at their home for a Democratic National Committee Reception in August 2022.

Gov. Wes Moore (D) and Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Dist. 5) also attended the event. Biden praised Moore, saying he “is one of the best [governors] in the nation.”

During the campaign reception, Biden repeatedly expressed how important it is that he wins the 2024 election because another Trump presidency would be a major threat to U.S. democracy.

“Trump became the first losing presidential candidate in history who refused to accept the will of the American people, even though he lost 60 court challenges, recounts in Georgia and Wisconsin,” Biden said.

Biden said that Trump’s comments about gaining revenge and retribution in his presidency are extremely concerning.

“The language he uses reminds us of the language coming out of Germany in the 30s,” Biden said. “He has called those who oppose him ‘vermin.’ And, again, this weekend, he talked about ‘the blood of our country’ being poisoned. Even conservative Republicans have spoken out against it.”

Biden also touted his achievements as president, such as record job creation (there have been over 14 million new jobs since he took office), low inflation rates (inflation has fallen by 60% from its peak), putting in over 60 federal judges, investing in climate change, passing a new gun safety law and improving infrastructure.

“We all know that progress is at stake in the next election,” Biden said.

He concluded the event by thanking attendees for their contributions and pledged to do everything he can to make them proud.

“I promise I’ll do everything in my power not to let you down. I guarantee I’ll work like the devil,” Biden said. “And I guarantee you: We make our case, we win.”

