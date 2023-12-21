The Baltimore Ravens signed Jake Funk, 25, a Montgomery County native, to their practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday.

The running back previously played football at Damascus High School in Gaithersburg and the University of Maryland. Then, he was drafted in the seventh round by the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2022.

He was waived from the team last October and has since been playing on different practice squads, including the New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, and Miami Dolphins. [Baltimore Sun]

Clarksburg man arrested for Germantown shooting last week

Raymond Leon McRoy, 18, of Clarksburg was arrested Monday for a shooting at the 19500 block of Waters Rd. in Germantown on Dec. 14, Montgomery County Police said.

Officers responded to the scene at around 9:30 a.m. that day, finding a man with a gunshot wound, who was then transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Fentanyl, opioid awareness video contest shows impact of the drug epidemic on county youth

McRoy was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault and other firearms-related charges and is currently being held without bond, police said. His attorney information is not available in digital court records. [DC News Now]

Protestors oppose suspension of teachers expressing Pro-Palestinian views

Protestors gathered outside the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) board building in Rockville on Tuesday, asking them to reinstate teachers placed on leave following comments on the war in Israel.

Around 50 people gathered for the peaceful protest, holding signs such as “Stop criminalizing dissent” and “MCPS stand by your staff.”

Last week, the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of Greater Washington issued a statement supporting MCPS’ decisions to place the teachers on administrative leave.

“While it is true that public officials, including teachers, may express opinions on public issues when speaking in a private capacity, that right is limited to those cases in which the speech does not interfere with official duties,”JCRC said. They also said that the teachers’ actions were “well-known, insidious anti-Semitic messages” that “cast doubt on their fitness to teach.” [Washington Post]

Today’s weather:

Mostly cloudy with a high of 45 degrees

In case you missed it…

So where did Biden go Tuesday in Bethesda, anyway?

California man arrested in 31-year-old Chevy Chase rape case

Half of MCPS’ top high schools see drop in state education report card

