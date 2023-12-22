Restaurant goers were robbed at gunpoint at Shalla Ethiopian Restaurant and Bar in Silver Spring early Thursday morning, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

Third District officers responded to the restaurant near the intersection of Georgia and Sligo avenues at approximately 12:20 a.m. for a report of a robbery. An initial investigation by detectives identified three suspects.

Police said three masked men, two of whom were armed, and one carrying a red bag, entered the restaurant and demanded personal property from restaurant patrons. After leaving Shalla with the stolen property, the suspects headed toward Washington, D.C.

Police described the first suspect as a “heavy-set male wearing a black BMW hoodie with black sweatpants and carrying a shotgun.”

The second suspect was carrying a long rifle firearm and was described as wearing all-black clothing and a black jacket, police said.

The third suspect wore a white face mask, black jacket, white sweatshirt and black pants, police said.

Police are asking those with any information about the suspects or the crime to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website to leave a tip, or to call 1-866-411-8477.

Tips may remain anonymous and a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the suspects’ arrest.

