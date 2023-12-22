Nancy Navarro will be making $96.62 an hour during her three-month, part-time stint as Montgomery County Public Schools’ senior adviser for external affairs, according to a Maryland Public Information Act (MPIA) request filed by MoCo360 and answered via letter late Thursday.

Based on the IRS definition of a part-time employee, Navarro could work up to 30 hours per week or 130 a month. At her current hourly rate, she could pocket up to $37,681 in three months.

Superintendent Monifa McKnight hired the former county councilmember and school board member and president in November with Navarro starting her new position on Dec. 6, according to the response letter.

The letter explained that Navarro will not receive any MCPS employment benefits, as her role is classified as temporary part-time. A link to the MCPS press release announcing Navarro’s hire was included in the letter, as well.

After Navarro was hired, school community members, county residents and advocates were eager to learn about her compensation and details surrounding the decision-making. At the time of the announcement, MCPS spokesperson Chris Cram did not answer questions about Navarro’s employment and the details of her employment were unknown until now.

Janis Sartucci, a member of the Montgomery County Parents Coalition, an advocacy and MCPS watchdog group, said at the time that the hiring was “shocking” and brought into question the priorities of the school system.

“We’ve seen other superintendents … that would bring in consultants, advisers, mentors and to be honest, we always have the same question: Why are those positions more important than classroom teachers? Is that what it means to fund an education system?” Sartucci said.

She echoed that sentiment of Friday, saying that teachers “beg” for school supplies in a Facebook group and believes that should be a spending priority that comes before hiring an senior adviser.

Sartucci also said that she and other advocates are left wondering if Navarro will have an expense account, credit card or a car, and whether Board of Education had involvement in the hiring process.

Navarro was hired by McKnight for a variety of purposes aimed at improving relations with external partners such as businesses and advocates, engaging with community stakeholders and supporting MCPS’ Community of Practice, according to an MCPS press release.

The Community of Practice is part of the corrective action plan that McKnight was tasked by the board of education to develop in response to the school district’s mishandling of the sexual assault investigation of former principal, Joel Beidleman.

On Dec. 1, the Montgomery County Inspector General announced that she had completed the first of two investigations into Beidleman’s conduct and found that the principal engaged in misconduct and bullying. The second investigation, which looks at MCPS’ “procedures for the receipt, assignment, investigation, referral, resolution, documentation and retention of allegations by its employees” is still in process.

Navarro’s addition to MCPS comes at a time when the district was grappling to rebuild the trust of the school community, local elected officials and residents.

Following the announcement of Navarro’s hiring, McKnight said in a statement that she has confidence in the new senior adviser’s “insights and strategic vision.”

“Her presence is not just an addition but a catalyst for positive change within MCPS,” she said. “As we look to the future, we anticipate that Navarro’s assistance will prove invaluable in driving the continued success and advancement of our school system.”

Montgomery County Councilmember Gabe Albornoz (D-At-Large) was generally supportive of MCPS’ move when it was announced in November. Albornoz sits on the Education and Culture committee at the council and told MoCo360 in November that MCPS is in “crisis” right now and could use the help of Navarro.

“Nancy has led on so many different issues that cross over with our school system, and I think it’s safe to say the school system could use help in any way that it can right now given the challenges that the school system faces,” he said. “And it will be much more than just another capable set of hands. She has been a visionary leader and has been able to move forward some very complicated policy, and I think will be an asset to the school system.”

