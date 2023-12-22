Disappointed with the lack of snowfall this winter, a Silver Spring resident took matters into his own hands. “Mother Nature didn’t want to decorate for Christmas this year, so I decided I would,” the man told WUSA9.

The Marylander described researching the process and using compressed air, water and nozzles to produce the snow. (WUSA9) ‘No regrets’: Police Sgt. Kepp in good spirits during recovery from horrific crash

Council, Mayor of Rockville pass anti-hate resolution.

On Dec. 18, the Council of Rockville and Mayor Ashton passed a resolution condeming anti-Palestinian, anti-Israeli, anti-Arab, Antisemitism, anti-Jewish and anti-Muslim hate.

The declaration acknowledges that there have been recent acts of hate in the area and calls for solidarity against such hatred. (MoCoShow)

Montgomery County releases Christmas schedule

Some county offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25. Libraries and state Motor Vehicle Administration offices will also be closed.

Planning your travels? Ride On busses will operate on a Sunday schedule, while Ride On Extra and Flex will not be in service. Metro train and busses will also follow a holiday or weekend schedule. (MyMCMedia)

Today’s weather: 47 and mostly sunny

ICYMI:

MCPS board approves plans for new Burtonsville Elementary

How to make happiness your New Year’s resolution

So where did Biden go Tuesday in Bethesda, anyway?

