One of our biggest goals at Bethesda Magazine is to inspire you with every single issue. And in 2023, we introduced you to a bevy of everyday neighbors whose struggles and successes set uplifting examples for the rest of us. As the year closes, we wanted to step back and revisit some of their stories:

Bob Brams is a former wrestler and high-powered lawyer grappling with brain cancer—and fighting for other patients battling the disease, too.

We shone a spotlight on 10 extraordinary teens from MoCo schools, exploring the lives of these young students, activists and humanitarians who dream of making a difference one day (spoiler: they already have).

We met the Amini family, who, when the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan turned their world upside down, left behind everything they knew to flee to Silver Spring and restart their lives. Pedestrian dies in multi-vehicle collision in Rockville

The congregation of Scotland AME Zion Church was a shining example of community, given how they came together to resurrect their house of worship after a devastating flood.

We talked to disabled entrepreneurs in an array of fields who are blazing trails every day to make the world better for all of us.

One good story arose out of evil: the concerted efforts by church groups, civic leaders and ordinary people to show support for the Montgomery County Jewish community amid a wave of antisemitic events.

We brought you the stories of six extraordinary local educators who have notched countless hours rousing their students to go farther and do more.

Our annual Women Who Inspire story highlighted even more people of note, including Brooke Eby, who’s been diagnosed with ALS and now educates the world about it via TikTok videos, and Donna Westmoreland, who worked her way up from bar manager at D.C.’s 9:30 Club to chief operating officer of a regional music empire.

We introduced you to one of the most inspiring women in the community, Philanthropist of the Year Mary Pat Alcus.

We caught up with Michael Bard, a MoCo man who uses his gift for music to ease the pain of military veterans.

An entire neighborhood is coming together to cast a light on the burial grounds for enslaved people beneath their Chevy Chase homes.

And in case you felt prompted to follow the lead of any of these community members, we included dozens of ideas for donating your time, money and talents in our annual Guide to Giving.

After a year of reporting on these stories, we feel inspired. We hope after reading them, you do, too. Have a wonderful new year.

