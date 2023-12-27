A pedestrian was killed on Tuesday night in Rockville in a multi-vehicle crash, Montgomery County Police said.

Around 6:50 p.m., Rockville City Police and Montgomery County Fire Rescue Service (MCFRS) personnel responded to the area of Veirs Mill Road and Atlantic Avenue for a reported pedestrian collision, according to police.

Police determined that a woman was crossing Veirs Mill Road when she was hit by two vehicles. Navarro’s MCPS pay released: three months, $96.62 per hour

Police said a third vehicle may have been involved in the collision, and this is an active and ongoing investigation. [WUSA9]

Person suffers life-threatening injuries after fall from Potomac apartment

A person suffered life-threatening injuries after falling from an apartment in Potomac on Wednesday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

Around 7:30 a.m., MCFRS personnel responded to Perry Apartments on Park Potomac Avenue for a report of an injured person from a fall. The person was evaluated by Emergency Medical Services for traumatic injuries. [The MoCo Show]

Advertisement

J. Chow’s at Westfield Montgomery Mall is closed

J. Chow’s, a locally-owned restaurant in the Westfield Montgomery Mall food court, closed this week. The eatery, known for its hand-crafted sandwiches and salads, served its last meals on Christmas Eve.

The restaurant was in White Flint Mall for 30 years before moving to Westfield Montgomery. The owners decided to retire because business has been slow since the pandemic and rents have been rising. [Store Reporter]

Today’s weather:

93% humidity and light rain with a high of 53 degrees.

Advertisement

In case you missed it…

Rep. Raskin says Trump is ineligible for public office according to Constitution

MoCo High School Sports: Whitman gets hard-fought win against Churchill

MCPS releases 505-page recommended operating budget

Advertisement

Related Stories