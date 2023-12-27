There were some new openings this year that tickled the tastebuds of Bethesda Magazine food critic David Hagedorn, like The Salt Line, where he raved about the clam chowder, saying that “the luscious, creamy broth embraces me like a favorite sweater slipped on in the fall air’s chill.”

Also, many restaurants closed this year, including ones that Hagedorn spoke very highly of when they opened, including Malia’s Kitchen, which he told her readers to “make a beeline for” and to “Get the crab. Doesn’t matter if it’s as a fried or baked cake made with 8 ounces of lump crab meat or as a ‘pie.’”

Here’s a look at some of the major openings and closings in the county dining scene.

Openings in 2023:

Hulu Skewer House, a Chinese BBQ spot in Rockville, opened in January.

Vim & Victor at The St. James, a health food restaurant, opened in January.

Laperaux Bistro, a French restaurant in Germantown, opened in February.

Rasa, a fast-casual Indian spot in Rockville, opened in April.

Salt & Vine, an Italian eatery in Olney, opened in May.

“Being a Gibson guy, I zero in on Anna’s Gibson, one of 35 offerings on the extensive cocktail list at Charley Prime Foods…Usually a simple quaff of gin, dry vermouth and a cocktail onion, this Gibson is otherworldly, enhanced with subtle additions of citrus and thyme and garnished with charred homemade pickled onion,” Hagedorn said.

TaKorean, a Korean taco grill in Gaithersburg, opened in May.

Charley Prime Foods, a steak-centric American bistro in Gaithersburg, opened in May.

Motorkat, a grill and raw bar in Takoma Park, opened in May.

Nosh Grill House, a Chinese BBQ restaurant in Rockville, opened in May.

“Availing myself of the basic all-you-can-eat option ($29.95), I’m soon gorging on grilled pork belly, shrimp and spicy cumin chicken and making lettuce wraps with beef bulgogi and a condiment made from garlic chive flowers and jalapeños,” Hagedorn said.

Also, he said that the fresh produce comes from the restaurant’s own garden.

Citizens & Culture, a restaurant and event space in Silver Spring, opened in May.

Third Hill Brewing, a brewery in Silver Spring, opened in June.

The Salt Line, a seafood restaurant in Bethesda, opened in July.

“Head right to the bucatini with littleneck clams, pancetta, sweet red Jimmy Nardello peppers and garlic swathed in onion puree as a thickener,” Hagedorn said.

Andy’s Pizza, an Italian pizzeria in Bethesda, opened in September.

Good Ducking Burger, a burger joint with an Indian twist, opened in October.

Hagedorn recommends ordering the signature Good Ducking Burger, which has two patties, American cheese, house mayo, sriracha-based “sexy sauce,” lettuce, tomatoes and onions. He said that “eating it was a gloriously messy and satisfying affair.”

Moby Dick, a Mediterranean restaurant in North Bethesda, opened in December.

Closings in 2023:

Tastee Diner, a MoCo-based eatery in Silver Spring, closed in March.

Astro Lab Brewing, a taproom in Silver Spring, closed in May.

Mark’s Kitchen, a Korean restaurant in Takoma Park, closed in June.

Chaia Tacos, a vegetarian taco spot in Bethesda, closed in July.

Duck Duck Goose, a French dining staple in Bethesda, closed in July.

Malia’s Kitchen, a seafood and soul food eatery in Bethesda, closed in July.

Lock 72 Kitchen and Bar, an upscale American pub in Potomac, closed in October.

Denizens Brewing Company, a taproom in Silver Spring, closed in October.

Terrain Café, an eatery in Bethesda, closed in November.

Paul Bakery, a French bakery in Bethesda, closed in December.

Vegetable Garden, a vegan restaurant in Silver Spring, closed in December.

DMV Empanadas, a Latin American restaurant in Gaithersburg, closed in December.

